Celebrate Juneteenth at the Mega Festival and Southern Soul Concert on June 18. The second annual event celebrates the emancipation of enslaved Americans and the celebrations that followed after in Galveston, Texas. The event, held at the Landing at Bogus Hill, will feature a Greek step show, DJs, local vendors and more. Half day admission costs $10 per person and all day admission is $40 per person. To learn more, visit the Eventbrite page.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO