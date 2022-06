The New York Knicks have a massive problem at the point guard position. The 2022 NBA draft offers their next opportunity to finally fix it. They don't have to take a point guard, of course, but the draft board will ideally break in a way that their top need aligns with the best prospect available. It might take a trade to make that happen, but New York has the resources to get something done.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO