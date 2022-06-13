Joshua Miller explains his decision to flip to Georgia from Penn State

A state senator has been censured by one of his local Republican committees for supporting opponents of candidates that the committee endorsed for two legislative seats. These actions by Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland/York counties, not only “undermine what our committee does but it encourages others to do the same in future elections,” Cumberland County GOP Chairman Louis Capozzi said in a letter informing Regan of the committee’s censure vote.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO