BREAKDOWN: Georgia offensive line commit Joshua Miller

If you like getting worked up over hypotheticals, this is the post for you. As he does every month during the offseason, Joe Lunardi turned in a new set of projections for the NCAA Tournament. June’s Bracketology update has Gonzaga taking over the top overall seed from Kentucky following the news that Drew Timme is returning to school. Before you get out the pitchforks, Kentucky is still tops in the South Region, which takes place in Louisville, and Lunardi says the Cats, the Zags, or the North Carolina Tar Heels are worthy of the overall No. 1 seed.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO