Having an autoimmune disease and working is no easy walk in the park. Heck, having an autoimmune disease and NOT working is no easy task either. However, for those of us who are able, balancing autoimmunity tends to force us to choose between work, school, fun activities, our health, and where we spend most of our energy each day. With some autoimmune conditions such as Crohn’s disease, this can feel like a see-saw balancing act that when pressured, tips too far to one side or the other.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO