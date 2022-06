PLYMOUTH – Volunteers will help improve and expand the Pollinator Garden at Terryville Public Library this Saturday. Volunteers will be at the library at 238 Main St. from 8 to 10 a.m. to remove depleted soil and put down a new, nutrient-rich layer of topsoil and raising the grade. They will be led by Chase Porter, of Porter Landscaping, who is donating his time and expertise to the project.

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO