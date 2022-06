PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wrong-way driver crashes are a big problem all over the Valley. Over the weekend, there were three wrong-way crashes in a nearly 24-hour period. The first was on Saturday night when a 57-year-old man was killed after DPS said he was driving in the wrong direction on I-51 near Glendale. A second driver was injured in the process. On Sunday before midnight, two drivers were hurt in a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 near 7th Street. Later that night, DPS said a trooper stopped a wrong-way driver with his patrol car on the 202 at Arizona Avenue. Both the trooper and the driver were seriously hurt in the crash.

