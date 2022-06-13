ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Coatesville: DA

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Coatvesille Friday, June 10. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Coatvesille Friday, June 10.

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute with two suspects, one of whom was armed, and told the victim "I’m strapped," Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

Officers were called to 5th Avenue and East Lincoln Highway, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the hip just before 9:10 p.m., the DA said.

The victim was taken to Paoli Hospital and underwent surgery, but he died shortly after, investigators said.

Police recovered two fired shell casings and one fired projectile at the scene, they said.

“This is another senseless tragedy. If the public has any information about this incident, please contact the police immediately," DA Ryan said.

"Coatesville Police and Chester County Detectives are working around the clock to find these suspects and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatesville City Detective Bill Carter at 610-384-2300 or Chester County Detective Keith Cowdright at 610-344-6866.

