Man chased by police in Chattanooga passes ambulance, hits several cars, say police
3 days ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces several charges in Chattanooga after police say led them on a chase instead of stopping for an officer. The chase ended with several vehicles hit, and a police report said at one point the suspect passed an ambulance rushing to the hospital....
A woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life threatening injuries. The details are still unclear. According to the release investigators with the Robbery Division are looking into the situation. CPD is asking that anyone with any information call 423-643-5100 or submit a...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Owners of a bar in downtown Chattanooga were reprimanded by the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday for failing to report a fight that happened outside the bar to police. Scroll down to watch video of that fight. Westbound's manager spoke to the board after they were cited...
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced in the Superior Court of Chattooga County for a total of fifteen years with the first eight to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation. Milam was found guilty on the charges of 1st degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Facebook post alleging a Collegedale Police Officer had been racist during a citation has been thoroughly investigated and those claims are now proven to be false. Collegedale Assistant Chief of Police Jamie Heath said the officer’s body camera footage told a much different story...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a weapon on the 2700 block of Citico Avenue in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to police. Those shots left one 72-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured. A release from Chattanooga Police says the man was inside his home when he was shot....
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd just before midnight. It happened in the 500 block of...
CORDELE, GA – A pair of suspects from Columbus, Georgia who are facing identity and credit card fraud charges locally, are being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee after their Tuesday arrest in the Scenic City. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Little says Maurion Jones, a 22-year-old male,...
CALHOUN, Ga. - Two people area dead after dump truck crashed into another construction vehicle in Floyd County. The construction crew was doing renovations on a private driveway at the time. SKYFOX 5 flew over the site, which is off a dirt road in a wooded area off of Old...
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CALHOUN, Ga. - Police say at least two people are dead after an accident at a construction site. The City of Floyd Police Department said two are dead and two other injured people were flown to a hospital. The construction site is on Old Dalton Road and New Rosedale Road in Calhoun.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two people are dead and two others are injured following a crash at a construction site in Floyd County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Old Dalton Road at New Rosedale Road in Calhoun around 9 a.m., according to Floyd County Police. Police said a flatbed truck...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A construction accident left at least two workers dead and two injured in Floyd County Tuesday morning. The accident happened Tuesday morning on Old Dalton Road in Calhoun. Floyd County Police confirmed that an a flatbed truck was being loaded with asphalt when the brakes...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Beer Board has suspended the license of Mary's Bar & Grill, the site of the June 5th mass shooting that left 3 people dead and 14 others injured. The license suspension is for three days, and will be for June 24th through June...
DALTON, Ga. — A man was shot dead outside a home in Dalton Saturday night after he accused a father of abducting his own children, according to a police report. The report identifies as the man who died as 50-year-old Harlan Steve Kendrick of Chatsworth. The man who shot him does not face charges as of Tuesday. Because of that, we are not identifying him in this story.
