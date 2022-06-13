ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Man chased by police in Chattanooga passes ambulance, hits several cars, say police

By WATCH>>>>>>
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces several charges in Chattanooga after police say led them on a chase instead of stopping for an officer. The chase ended with several vehicles hit, and a police report said at one point the suspect passed an ambulance rushing to the hospital....

newschannel9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

24-year-old woman shot in Chattanooga Wednesday night, say police

A woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life threatening injuries. The details are still unclear. According to the release investigators with the Robbery Division are looking into the situation. CPD is asking that anyone with any information call 423-643-5100 or submit a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two Shootings Reported in Chattanooga Wednesday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Officer Involved Shooting on Blue Springs Road

CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
wmot.org

Police arrest third suspect in Chattanooga mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga County Woman Sentenced in Fatal DUI Crash

Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced in the Superior Court of Chattooga County for a total of fifteen years with the first eight to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation. Milam was found guilty on the charges of 1st degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Elderly man dies in weekend double shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Keith
Person
Keith Walker
WDEF

Collegedale cop cleared after controversial citation stop

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Facebook post alleging a Collegedale Police Officer had been racist during a citation has been thoroughly investigated and those claims are now proven to be false. Collegedale Assistant Chief of Police Jamie Heath said the officer’s body camera footage told a much different story...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Teenager shot in Brainerd Monday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd just before midnight. It happened in the 500 block of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
southgatv.com

Crisp fraud suspects caught in Chattanooga

CORDELE, GA – A pair of suspects from Columbus, Georgia who are facing identity and credit card fraud charges locally, are being held in Chattanooga, Tennessee after their Tuesday arrest in the Scenic City. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Little says Maurion Jones, a 22-year-old male,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Tunnel Boulevard
WALB 10

Columbus men arrested in Tennesse after fraud in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate deadly construction site crash in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ga. - Police say at least two people are dead after an accident at a construction site. The City of Floyd Police Department said two are dead and two other injured people were flown to a hospital. The construction site is on Old Dalton Road and New Rosedale Road in Calhoun.
CALHOUN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVC

'God sent me here to get those kids:' Chatsworth man shot to death outside Dalton home

DALTON, Ga. — A man was shot dead outside a home in Dalton Saturday night after he accused a father of abducting his own children, according to a police report. The report identifies as the man who died as 50-year-old Harlan Steve Kendrick of Chatsworth. The man who shot him does not face charges as of Tuesday. Because of that, we are not identifying him in this story.
DALTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy