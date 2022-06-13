Eunice Police Arrests report

New Iberia Police responded to a narcotics complaint called in by Probation and Parole agents. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Delasalle Drive where agents were conducting a check on Caleb Bundick who is currently on probation. Agents said upon entering the residence, they were met with the smell of marijuana.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO