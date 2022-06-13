Eunice Police Arrests report

New Iberia Police responded to a narcotics complaint called in by Probation and Parole agents. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Delasalle Drive where agents were conducting a check on Caleb Bundick who is currently on probation. Agents said upon entering the residence, they were met with the smell of marijuana.
A man who was busted while inside of a home in New Iberia burglarizing the place decided to lie to police about his identity, and it didn't work. According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter yesterday afternoon their officers were called about a burglary that was happened. They, along with a K-9 officer, surrounded the house.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect Involved in June 6 Theft. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on June 16, 2022 that they are currently investigating a theft that occurred on the morning of June 6th, in the 1200 block of Highway 27. According to BPSO, a...
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. June 15 00:38 911 call from the 800 block of South Beulah and caller advised that she feels like that she is being held hostage. 01:01 Acadian Medical Center advised of an intoxicated subject in the ER causing a disturbance. 05:18 Caller from Cajun Station advised of a break…
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is asking for help in identifying a person involved in a burglary that happened in the Marksville area. If you recognize the person in the photos or have information about the suspect, you are asked to call APSO...
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. June 15 Carlon E. Wheeler, 33, 500 block of S. Liberty Street, Opelousas. Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon (3 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jamillo Jones, 20, 1000 block of E. Overton Street, Opelousas. Resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapon,…
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrests for June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022. The following four felony arrests were made during the week of June 6, 2022 to June 12, 2022, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On June 7, 2022, Billy...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2022. Jessica Rae Yocum, 41, Youngsville: Contempt of court; broken tail lamps or turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug. Darrell James Chaisson, 51, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession...
Lafayette Police Department officials say a man wanted in a homicide in Lafayette was arrested in New Iberia. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green says officials in New Iberia arrested Jason Provost Sr. for the murder of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk. On Friday, June 10, officers found the body of Faulk...
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Lake Charles woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged scam investigation being conducted by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators. Misty Kaye Foley, 46, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Felony Theft charges, for her involvement in the investigation. On...
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a wanted fugitive. Destron Goodwin, 18, is wanted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office for four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is also wanted by the Church Point Police Department for two counts of attempted-second degree murder.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Desmond Jmar Adams, 30, 1106 Opelousas St. A1 — drug possession; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; tail lamps. Bond: $8,100. Stevie Ann Nope, 25, 1106 N. East St. — possession...
New Iberia Police arrested Jason Provost Sr. on Tuesday for the homicide that occurred in Lafayette Friday, June 10, 2022. Police were called to the 100 block of E. Gilman Street, where they found Mary Elizabeth Faulk, 37, dead of a gunshot wound.
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Vehicular Homicide of 15-Year-Old Bicyclist in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that on June 13th, Marcus K. Pentecost, 30, of Sulphur, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Vehicular Homicide and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Judge Clayton Davis sentenced Pentecost to twenty years in prison on the Vehicular Homicide charge and twenty years in prison on the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon charge. Both sentences are without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
