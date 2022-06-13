ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice Police Arrests report

Eunice News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following are arrests by Eunice Police. June 11 Juvenile, 17, Eunice. Domestic abuse...

www.eunicetoday.com

