Tame Impala to Play ‘Lonerism’ in Its Entirety at 2022 Desert Daze Fest

Tame Impala will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lonerism with a full-album performance of the 2012 LP at this year’s Desert Daze festival.

Iggy Pop will also stage his only North American gig of 2022 at this year’s fest, invading Lake Perris, California from September 30 to October 2.

Other artists on the bill for Desert Daze’s 10th annual festival include King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Sky Ferreira, Chicano Batman, the Marías, Nilüfer Yanya, Perfume Genius, funk greats Cymande, Reggie Watts, Badbadnotgood, Duster, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen, Viagra Boys and many more.

The festival — which also hosts art installations, film screenings, sound baths and other endeavors into the intergalactic, mystic and occult — will boast DJs set from Nosaj Thing and Telefon Tel Aviv alongside sets by clipping., Silent Servant and Kid 606.

Lonerism , Tame Impala’s breakout album, was released in October 2012. Produced and recorded entirely by Kevin Parker, the LP featured the hits “Elephant,” “Mind Mischief,” and “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards.” While much of Lonerism has remained a fixture at Tame Impala’s concerts over the past decade, the full-album performance will mark the rare live return of a handful of the LP’s tracks, including closer “Sun’s Coming Up.”

The Desert Daze set also offers a chance at redemption for both the band and the festival after Tame Impala’s 2018 gig at the fest was cut short after just three songs due to bad weather in the area.

After a year lost to the pandemic, Desert Daze returned in 2021 with a lineup that included the War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood and more.