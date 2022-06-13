ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tame Impala to Play ‘Lonerism’ in Its Entirety at 2022 Desert Daze Fest

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYxaq_0g9J9asM00

Click here to read the full article.

Tame Impala will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lonerism with a full-album performance of the 2012 LP at this year’s Desert Daze festival.

Iggy Pop will also stage his only North American gig of 2022 at this year’s fest, invading Lake Perris, California from September 30 to October 2.

Other artists on the bill for Desert Daze’s 10th annual festival include King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Sky Ferreira, Chicano Batman, the Marías, Nilüfer Yanya, Perfume Genius, funk greats Cymande, Reggie Watts, Badbadnotgood, Duster, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen, Viagra Boys and many more.

The festival — which also hosts art installations, film screenings, sound baths and other endeavors into the intergalactic, mystic and occult — will boast DJs set from Nosaj Thing and Telefon Tel Aviv alongside sets by clipping., Silent Servant and Kid 606.

Lonerism , Tame Impala’s breakout album, was released in October 2012. Produced and recorded entirely by Kevin Parker, the LP featured the hits “Elephant,” “Mind Mischief,” and “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards.” While much of Lonerism has remained a fixture at Tame Impala’s concerts over the past decade, the full-album performance will mark the rare live return of a handful of the LP’s tracks, including closer “Sun’s Coming Up.”

The Desert Daze set also offers a chance at redemption for both the band and the festival after Tame Impala’s 2018 gig at the fest was cut short after just three songs due to bad weather in the area.

After a year lost to the pandemic, Desert Daze returned in 2021 with a lineup that included the War on Drugs, Kamasi Washington, Japanese Breakfast, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELM6V_0g9J9asM00
More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Bonnie Raitt’s Bluesy Performance of ‘Blame It on Me’ on ‘Colbert’

Click here to read the full article. Bonnie Raitt slowed things down with a soulful rendition of her song “Blame It on Me” on The Late Show. The musician and her band gave the track a bluesy, intimate vibe, which was aided by the dim, moody lighting on the late-night show stage. “Blame It on Me” appears on Raitt’s new album Just Like That…, which dropped in April via Redwing. Raitt recorded the LP in Sausalito, Calif. last summer. The musician produced it herself alongside mixing engineer Ryan Freeland. She tapped a collection of musicians for the songs: bassist James “Hutch”...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
SFGate

SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition

SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs. As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Pitchfork

Shygirl Shares Arca-Produced New Song “Come for Me”: Listen

Shygirl has shared “Come for Me,” a new song produced by Arca that’s set to appear on her upcoming debut album Nymph. Check it out below. Nymph is out September 30 via Because Music. The London-based artist’s album will also feature collaborations with Mura Masa, BloodPop®, Vegyn, Danny L Harle, Kingdom, Sega Bodega, and more. It includes the previously shared single “Firefly.”
MUSIC
NME

Watch Grace Jones debut new songs at Meltdown Festival

Grace Jones debuted a pair of new tracks at Meltdown Festival, which she curated this year. The singer played ‘Blacker Than Black’ and ‘Sunshine In Wartime’ on Friday (June 10), opening the 27th edition of the festival held at the Southbank Centre in London. Among the...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perfume Genius
Person
Daniel Rossen
Person
Reggie Watts
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Kevin Parker
Person
Sky Ferreira
Person
Nosaj Thing
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viagra Boys#The Fest#Lonerism#North American#Grizzly Bear
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

What to Expect From the Third Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee hosted its first televised hearing last Thursday, reminding nearly 20 million viewers of the viciousness of the riot and how former President Trump inspired it. The second hearing, which was held on Monday, focused on the Big Lie that the election was stolen,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 'P-Valley' STARZ Series

As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Another Republican Who Has Promoted QAnon Is Headed to Congress

Click here to read the full article. It’s primary season, but there was a special election in Texas on Tuesday in which Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez to secure a spot in Congress. The result is significant because the state’s 34th District had been blue, with Democrat Filemon Vega retiring this year to force the special election to carry out the remainder of his term. Flores’ victory in South Texas is another sign the party is losing ground with the state’s Hispanic population. It’s also significant because Flores has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the United States...
TEXAS STATE
Hypebae

Billie Eilish Stops London Concert To Help A Fan

Since the Astroworld Festival tragedy, concert safety has been top of mind for many lovers of live music. Among them is Billie Eilish who recently stopped her concert in London after it appeared fans were in danger. The rising temperatures in the large crowd made it all too easy for...
WORLD
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Hellfire: The Uvalde Shooter Owned a Device That Makes AR-15s Even More Deadly

Click here to read the full article. The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’” It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy