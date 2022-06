As the crypto market gets ravaged by a wildfire set by the bears, some tokens have taken to recording new lows. One of those cryptocurrencies is Shiba Inu’s SHIB token. As the general crypto market fell on 13 June, the SHIB token touched a price index that has now caused the token to trade at levels last seen in early October 2021. At the time of writing, the price of the token was pegged at $0.000008268 per SHIB token. What else did we see in the last 24 hours?

