York Farmer's Market opens for the season

By Naomy Snider
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK -- The York Farmer’s Market has returned for the summer, providing locals with farm-to-table produce, meat, and home décor. The Market is open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Even though vendors don’t open until five community members still pace the sidewalks until the opening bell rings as...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Business Beat -- 4th Street Boutique returns home

The 4th Street Boutique, owned by Heather Karber, has returned to its roots. The boutique which was named after the street where the Karbers live and was the original location of the business, has moved to 208 East 4th Street, York. It moved from 602 North Grant Avenue where it had been for the last year or so.
YORK, NE
1011now.com

The Parthenon owners closing restaurant, focusing on catering and food truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Parthenon Greek Gill and Taverna in Lincoln is closing after nearly 20 years of business. June 19 will be the restaurant’s last day, but it’s not the last time you can taste their popular Greek cuisine. The Parthenon will transition to a catering-only...
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers, butchers encourage people to switch to local beef

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Hail and wind pulverize fields near Seward

Pulverized and stripped down to black soil — that's what large hail and high winds left some corn and soybean fields near Seward and northern Lancaster County Tuesday night. "There's just there's nothing left," Alan Tiemann said. He put months of work and thousands of dollars of investments into...
SEWARD, NE
York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York middle school track meet results

YORK - The Nebraska youth track and field meet, presented by the Nebraska Recreation & Park Association, York Parks & Recreation, and York High and Middle School Track Teams had 209 participants at York High School’s Yowell Track on Friday, May 13, 2022. The top four finishers in each...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island set to begin downtown re-striping

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island Streets Division is announcing that there will be overnight parking restrictions on select downtown streets to facilitate re-striping parking stalls and painting curb. This work is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 19 (weather dependent) and will take approximately two weeks.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Hail pounds Nebraska; Seward business has $50,000 in damage

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday night, 18-year-old Justin Rumery had to make one of the toughest phone calls of his life. “I called my dad on while I was running back to my house in Utica, and just watching the golf ball-sized hail, I knew that his business would be at risk,” he said.
SEWARD, NE
York News-Times

Parking restrictions on Lincoln and Grant next week, due to paving

YORK -- For four days next week, starting on Monday, June 20, road work will take place downtown. York Public Works Director James Paul said Tuesday through Thursday, June 21-23, asphalt will be laid on Lincoln and Grant Avenues. On the morning of June 21, the underpass will be closed in both directions. For the remainder of the week, both Lincoln and Grant will have one lane open for traffic during the road work.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

UPDATE -- Hail, storms ravage York County and surrounding area

YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm. Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Flatwater Music Festival to feature bands from Nebraska and Colorado

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 15th annual Flatwater Music Festival is happening Friday and Saturday, June 24-25 at Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning in Hastings. This homegrown festival has become an annual destination for people of all ages in the Midwest and beyond. Volunteers get in free....
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times

They earned a Cyndi Lauper shoutout. Now, Lincoln school's 'Kinky Boots' cast is headed to national stage

When Lincoln Southwest High School theater director Bob Henrichs heard about the Cyndi Lauper shoutout, he rightfully erred on the side of disbelief. There could be no way. The Cyndi Lauper of '80s pop music fame? Who wrote such hits as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time"? Not to mention the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots," which Southwest performed last December.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

The “Haves” and “Have Nots” when it comes to rainfall this year

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This past week’s weather has been quite brutal as we have seen hail storm after hail storm wreaking havoc on people’s homes, vehicles and crops. We could definitely do without all the damaging ice cubes from heaven as we still have a rain deficit in most areas. As we take a look at the current drought monitor, still a lot brown and even some red on the map between Hill City and Imperial as things remain very dry around the region. Let’s start with the precipitation deficits for the Tri-Cities. As of today, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are roughly anywhere from 3 to 4.5 inches below normal for the year. Normal is right around 12 inches.. give or take a quarter. Even with the rain we have had this past week, we have a ways to go. But what about areas north, south and east? Let’s take a quick trip north to Ord. In about the same boat as the Tri-Cities with a deficit of 3.75 inches. Now let’s head south to Superior. Looks like you folks are fairing a little better. Still behind though by 1.75 inches for the year. And finally let’s take a gander, to the east, at Beatrice. What’s this? A surplus? Yes. almost 2.5 inches over for the year. It appears something or someone is controlling the weather and having most of the rain fall to the southeast. After all, that’s where it is no longer dry. Hmm.
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

"Prepare and protect" -- youth engage in Ag Safety Day

YORK -- York County Farm Bureau and York County Extension Office gave students, first through sixth grades, a full day of learning at the annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day at the York Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Local businesses and their representatives educated the youth on a wide range of safety topics...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Tonniges to lead museum transition efforts this summer

YORK -- This summer, Genevieve Tonniges of York will be working as the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Fellow to organize the museum collections and prepare temporary displays in the Anna Bemis Palmer Archives and Classroom building at 520 North Grant. Tonniges will be graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in...
YORK, NE

