York Farmer's Market opens for the season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This past week’s weather has been quite brutal as we have seen hail storm after hail storm wreaking havoc on people’s homes, vehicles and crops. We could definitely do without all the damaging ice cubes from heaven as we still have a rain deficit in most areas. As we take a look at the current drought monitor, still a lot brown and even some red on the map between Hill City and Imperial as things remain very dry around the region. Let’s start with the precipitation deficits for the Tri-Cities. As of today, Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney are roughly anywhere from 3 to 4.5 inches below normal for the year. Normal is right around 12 inches.. give or take a quarter. Even with the rain we have had this past week, we have a ways to go. But what about areas north, south and east? Let’s take a quick trip north to Ord. In about the same boat as the Tri-Cities with a deficit of 3.75 inches. Now let’s head south to Superior. Looks like you folks are fairing a little better. Still behind though by 1.75 inches for the year. And finally let’s take a gander, to the east, at Beatrice. What’s this? A surplus? Yes. almost 2.5 inches over for the year. It appears something or someone is controlling the weather and having most of the rain fall to the southeast. After all, that’s where it is no longer dry. Hmm.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO