FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Loveland man jailed overnight in April for a suspected DUI, had no drugs or alcohol in his system according to a newly released laboratory report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. “I know for a fact I’m 100% sober, and this is not going to look good,” said Derrick Groves, 36, of the arrest. “I had nothing in my system.” Groves told CBS4 he now plans to sue the Fort Collins Police Department and the officer who jailed him, Jason Haferman. Groves was traveling home from a friend’s house on the evening of April 7 when he...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO