City of Marion opens cooling center to offer relief from dangerous heat wave

The heat wave continues the rest of the week, although Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures and humidity drop just a little, although most of us won't notice much of a difference. The one place you may feel a little cooler is the beaches. Highs on Tuesday topped out a 95 in Myrtle Beach and 97 in North Myrtle Beach with the sea breeze pinned to the coast. But Wednesday, the sea breeze picks up and highs are about 10 degrees cooler, in the upper 80s. However, it's still just a humid with the heat index just shy of 100 in the afternoon. Inland highs are in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices 101 to around 106. However, the peak heat indices won't be around for a prolonged period which is why there is no heat advisory today.

1 DAY AGO