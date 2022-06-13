ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

City of Marion opens cooling center to offer relief from dangerous heat wave

wpde.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Marion announced it is opening its gym Monday to offer relief from the dangerous heat wave impacting...

