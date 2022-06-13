City of Marion opens cooling center to offer relief from dangerous heat wave

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — You may have noticed a new craft beer brand popping up along the Grand Strand. Beer Above Water brewing out of Murrells Inlet began distributing their Inlet Lager and Tangerine Session IPA in March, which are now available in a handful of local stores and a few dozen bars.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Storms rolled through parts of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee Thursday night. The system led to the multiple severe thunderstorm warnings being issued. According to Duke Energy, more than 1,000 power outages were reported in the Hartsville and Darlington areas. Some storm reports...
The heat wave continues the rest of the week, although Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures and humidity drop just a little, although most of us won't notice much of a difference. The one place you may feel a little cooler is the beaches. Highs on Tuesday topped out a 95 in Myrtle Beach and 97 in North Myrtle Beach with the sea breeze pinned to the coast. But Wednesday, the sea breeze picks up and highs are about 10 degrees cooler, in the upper 80s. However, it's still just a humid with the heat index just shy of 100 in the afternoon. Inland highs are in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices 101 to around 106. However, the peak heat indices won't be around for a prolonged period which is why there is no heat advisory today.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, Grand Strand Pride held a Pride event as they're celebrating Pride Month. As the City of Myrtle Beach declared June pride month, rainbow flags, people dancing to music and high spirits filled Chapin park in Myrtle Beach for several hours. Terry Livingston,...
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — United Way of Horry County invites you to come out to eat next Tuesday for Dine United. During Dine United, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way. The event started in 2020 to spark local business during the...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — As a heat wave continues to impact the Grand Stand and the Pee Dee, more people are making their way to the beaches, and before you go you need to be aware of rip currents. On Monday a Maryland man was taken by a rip...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers in Horry County may start seeing more construction crews near Highway 501 as they begin working on the Middle Ridge Avenue extension in Conway. It is part of the RIDE III U.S. Highway 501 Corridor Improvements to ease traffic. The road will extend Middle...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile swan was rescued at a Myrtle Beach campground Tuesday morning after being found covered in cooking oil. Staff at Ocean Lakes Campground said it was completely covered in the oil which led them to believe the cooking oil was disposed of in one of the lakes.
A community theater that many refer to as a Myrtle Beach staple, is preparing to draw the curtains for the final time, after so many worldwide changes. “There are times throughout history where we have unprecedented things take place that change everything forever,” owner of Stage Left, Amber McCann said. “And it’s how we adapt and adjust to those that will determine if we are going to be here long term.”
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Creating a welcoming work atmosphere may help retain employees. Businesses in the Grand Strand had the opportunity to learn more about what it takes to become an inclusive workplace earlier Thursday. The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council of The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of...
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Loop Road in Lake City will be closed for around four weeks starting Monday, June 20. A signed detour will be in place using North Church Street, West Main Street and N. Ron McNair Blvd., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, 62, appeared before a federal judge Thursday afternoon after being charged in a federal complaint with money laundering crimes involving more than $500,000, according to federal court documents. The judge overseeing this case hasn't made a decision yet on whether or...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest has been filed in the Dillon County Council District 6 primary that took place Tuesday. Gerome McLeod is the incumbent and lost the race to Robbie Coward. McLeod said he filed a protest Thursday regarding Coward's residency. He added Coward filed and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A group of engineers examining the Georgetown Harbor will present its findings to the city and county on Tuesday evening. Engineers have been studying the harbor for a potential solution to the silting problem it faces. The report will be presented Tuesday, June 14...
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a house fire early Thursday morning on Laurel Street in Mullins, according to Lt. Mike Hartson with Mullins Police Department. Hardison said SLED is helping to determine what sparked the fire that badly damaged the house. Community...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This year’s primary is one of the biggest elections in Horry County's history when it comes to number of votes. This turn-out can be attributed to the population growth Myrtle Beach has experienced over the last few years. As of 6:30 p.m., on...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One of the air-conditioning chillers at Scotland Correctional Institution (SCI) near Laurinburg is down temporarily, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety Communications Officer Brad Deen. Deen said repairs are underway, but they don't yet know when it will be fixed. He added the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting. The man pictured is wanted for shooting into Klocker’s Tavern on HWY 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area around 2:20 a.m. on June 6, 2022, officers said. No one...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said one person has died after a crash involving two motorcycles and a box truck in Florence County. Troopers said the wreck happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 378 and Park Avenue.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In a couple of weeks, there will be a runoff election to determine who will lead the Horry County Council. Mark Lazarus received 39% of the vote while Johnny Gardner received 25%, according to the SC Votes results. A runoff happens when neither candidate...
