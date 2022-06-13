ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Get dirty with new mountain-biking facility for kids

By Todd Heywood
lansingcitypulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, June 13 — Kids in Ingham County can learn basic mountain and off-road biking skills in a new training site in Holt’s Burchfield Park, which opened today. Dirt School will partner with various community organizations, including Capital Youth Cycling. The organization will offer weekly sessions at the new $230,000 training...

www.lansingcitypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkar.org

Spartan Stadium falcon nest box is empty

The last of three young peregrine falcons left a nest box Wednesday morning located on top of Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University. A Youtube livestream showed Wednesday that at least two of the chicks, which hatched last month, were still roaming the stadium's roof, near the box. MSU Fisheries...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

First Playa Bowls in Michigan opens in East Lansing

“Welcome to Pineappleland.” That’s the slogan of the new Playa Bowls, a tropical-themed açaí shop that’s opening its first Michigan location in downtown East Lansing this weekend. Owner Diana Spencer said she fell in love with the New Jersey-based company when she lived there, before...
EAST LANSING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Has The World’s Largest Artificial Ski Jump

You will not believe how high this Michigan ski jump is. It looks terrifying. Ironwood, near the northwestern corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is the home of the largest artificial ski jump in the world. At one time, the Copper Peak ski jump was the largest active ski jump in the Western hemisphere. So, just how large is this towering structure of winter sports? It towers nearly 1,800 feet above sea level according to the official Copper Peak website,
IRONWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
lansingcitypulse.com

Celebrating ‘Dirty Bill’ and Cruisin’ The Gut

Back in the day, like a scene out of “American Graffiti” or “Dazed and Confused,” Lansing-area youth would cruise Washington Avenue (an act then known as “cruising the gut”), looking for late-night fun — and then maybe stop in for a bite to eat at Kewpee Sandwich Shoppe or Sully’s Drive In on West Saginaw.
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

These Michigan State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away

Michigan has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for Michiganders and those beyond the Mitten. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find summertime things to do in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

DNR says black bear spotted near DeWitt Township not a public safety concern

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say a black bear spotted near DeWitt Township poses little threat to the community. The bear was last reported on Wednesday, June 8th, west of DeWitt. The DNR says the bear appears to be a young male exploring a new area, but that it should return in a couple of weeks to its home up north. Michigan DNR Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner said there are no public safety concerns at this time.
DEWITT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Bennett
lansingcitypulse.com

Summer Solstice Jazz Festival roars back with two days and two stages of swing

June 17-18 Ann Street Plaza, and Albert EL Fresco Pedestrian Space, East Lansing. East Lansing’s Summer Solstice Jazz Festival has gone through a year of heavy loss. Three longtime supporters and board members who helped put the festival on a financially sound footing died in 2021-‘22: Robert Banks, Barbara Sawyer-Koch and John Revitte. The festival’s founder in 1996, MSU professor and jazz lover Al Cafagna, died June 3.
EAST LANSING, MI
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

A community event in Battle Creek celebrates peace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a place in Battle Creek that’s known as a Hub of HOPE at Washington Heights United Methodist Church. We talk to a team of local pastors in the area that are coming together for their community with some help from our friends at the Battle Creek Community Foundation! With the summer allowing people to connect and gather again, Pastor William Wyne had an idea to host a community event, highlighting peace on July 23rd.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Road Biking#Dirt School#Capital Youth Cycling#Cycling Board
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman felt like she couldn’t breathe when she won $2 million playing the $80 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky 21-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Parnall Food Mart, located at 1000 West Parnall Road in Jackson.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

517 Juneteenth weekend celebrates and educates

After a successful inaugural event last year, the 517 Juneteenth Weekend returns, with four days of celebrations in REO Town. The freshly launched annual event adds to an already existing calendar of other large-scale Juneteenth happenings across the area. It’s a clear sign of the growing demand to not only recognize the federal holiday, but the need to celebrate it in various ways.
LANSING, MI
fox17.com

Michigan man robbed of $20k chain he bought after winning $30k lottery

MICHIGAN (TND) — A Michigan man was robbed of a gold chain he bought right after winning the lottery. The man, who was identified as Jamal, said he won $30,000 playing the lottery and bought a $20,000 gold chain before having his jewelry stolen at a gas station in Detroit, according to WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell restaurant closes, employees say without notice

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe, has closed its doors. Its owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
LOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy