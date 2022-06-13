ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State takes over nursing home with unpaid bills, inability to make payroll

fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health has assumed control of Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island due to concerns over unpaid bills and the safety and care of residents. A Ramsey County judge granted the temporary order Friday, June 10 and the state took control...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 4

Related
kfgo.com

More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation causes grocery prices to rise, more households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%. That means households of three making $3,600 a month or less are now able to receive the food benefits.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Walz announces end to homelessness in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Today, Governor Tim Walz announced that the St. Louis County Continuum of Care (CoC) has effectively ended veteran homelessness. The CoC acted in partnership with the United State Interagency Council on Homelessness, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Veterans Affairs.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Department of Health Takes Control of Pine Island Nursing Home

The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of a Pine Island care facility because a mounting list of unpaid invoices might jeopardize residents’ access to crucial services. A temporary injunction was recently obtained by Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, allowing the state to safeguard residents at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Homes#Health And Safety#Payroll#Bills#State#Fox#Pine Haven Care Center#Pathway Health#Twin City Gardens
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

COVID in Minnesota: MDH reports 1,360 new cases, 8 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,360 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and eight more deaths. With the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has tallied 1,533,884 cases, nearly 77,000 of those being reinfections. The virus has killed 12,731 Minnesotans. The state's case growth rate...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Negotiations collapse over deal to return part of Minnesota's $10B surplus to taxpayers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Thursday that talks between lawmakers to salvage a deal to return part of the state's $10 billion surplus to Minnesota taxpayers have collapsed, all but ending the possibility of a special session. At an afternoon news conference alongside DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the governor expressed disappointment in the outcome, putting blame squarely on Senate Republicans. "It feels like we were negotiating with ourselves over these last few weeks," the governor said. "I don't think that serves Minnesota well." At the heart of the deal, brokered days before the end of the regular legislative...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Opioid Response Bill becomes law in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz held a ceremonial bill signing of Minnesota's Opioid Response bill. The bill ensures Minnesota's 300 million dollar share of a multi-state legal settlement with opioid manufacturers will be used by communities across the state for education, treatment, prevention, and recovery strategies. Seventy-five...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3.8K New Cases, 5 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 3,835 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,532,528, including roughly 76,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,723 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 30.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (which is drawn at 10). The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk. It stands at 8.8 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. This particular figure has been at an apparent plateau for the last few weeks. There have now been 65,333 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,805 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 367 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 46.6% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10.1 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with about 2.29 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota's $296 million opioid settlement will start arriving soon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's share of the nationwide settlement against opioid companies - reached after a years-long legal fight as overdose deaths increased - will start flowing in July, state officials said. Minnesota stands to get an estimated $296 million from lawsuits against a handful of companies....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Health experts provide tips for coping with ‘panger’

The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are teaming up to offer cool spaces for people during the extreme heat. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is stepping in after a nursing home in Pine Island failed to pay its employees wages, healthcare insurance and other vendor fees. Iowa doctor...
ROCHESTER, MN
pipestonestar.com

The Minnesota Historic Tax Credit: What is it, who’s eligible

For those involved in the historic structure rehabilitation scene, a potentially significant change may be on the horizon. The extension of the Minnesota State Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit, failed to pass before the state legislature adjourned on May 23, and is set to sunset after June 30 if a special session does not take place. The tax credit is a part of the Omnibus Tax Bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy