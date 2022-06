Melody Holt’s fallout with LaTisha Scott has been a huge source of drama on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” never fails to deliver the drama each season. In fact, the current season seems to be full of ongoing feuds. LaTisha Scott and Melody Holt aren’t on speaking terms as of now. This makes it awkward when both are invited to the same events. However, Melody said the final straw was LaTisha not really trying to move forward although she seemed open to it initially. LaTisha then went on to say that Melody doesn’t know how to be a friend. When Carlos King asked Destiny Payton-Williams if this was true, she said she couldn’t speak on LaTisha and Melody’s issues. But earlier she did say that she wasn’t sure where her friendship with Melody currently stood. This is because they hadn’t spoken on the phone since they wrapped filming.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO