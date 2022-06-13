Minneapolis police investigate city’s 41 murder of the year

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody in connection with what Minneapolis police are calling a suspicious death that was discovered after a fire alarm was activated. Police say the body of 67-year-old Duane Kevin Brown was discovered last Sunday inside an apartment at 1707 3rd Ave. S. Firefighters responding to a fire alarm at that address did not locate a fire but found Brown dead from undisclosed injuries.
(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River, Minnesota man of first-degree arson for a Sept. 2018 fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. According to the complaint, investigators matched...
A 3-year-old girl is dead and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist in Roseville Wednesday night. The crash, which happened at Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street, was reported at 8:32 p.m., with officers arriving and immediately providing medical attention to the man and child, who "sustained significant injuries," according to Roseville police.
Originally published June 13. Updated with the name of the victim.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was stabbed to death Monday evening in the North End neighborhood — the city’s 20th homicide of 2022.
Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the area of Winnipeg Avenue and Rice Street on a reported assault, and arrived to find the victim “suffering from a fatal wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Tuesday as 41-year-old Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis.
Police don’t think this was a random attack. No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call 651-266-5650.
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a woman inside a recreational vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. Minneapolis police said it happened at 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Girard Avenue North and Plymouth Avenue North. Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said a woman and...
Two people from Hennepin County are facing jail time after they were officially charged with 26 felony counts for falsifying tax returns from the restaurants they "ghost" owned. Court documents state that 46-year-old Sufeng Zheng, of Plymouth, and 51-year-old Ting Gui Zheng, of Maple Grove, used a computer software program...
Edina PD says the situation has been resolved and one person is in custody. An unspecified incident in Edina has drawn a large police presence to a neighborhood west of the Interlachen Country Club. Police are asking residents to remain inside their homes and avoid the area while officers respond...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Minneapolis that authorities say was gang-related.
Court documents show Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons charge. Lerita Rayford, the alleged getaway driver, faces a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third suspect has yet to be identified or charged.
The fatal shootings occurred on May 14 near Broadway and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Deion Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21.
According to...
The suspect at the center of a massive online sextortion scheme is behind bars, but agents at FBI Minneapolis say their work is far from over. Over the last two years, the FBI has invested time and resources investigating, 31-year-old Yue Vang from St. Paul.
An armed carjacking and a shooting took place in Brooklyn Park within 24 hours of each other. Both incidents, unrelated to each other, resulted in three people suffering injuries. Carjacking near Target on Friday. One person was treated for injuries in an armed carjacking and three men were arrested in...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning.
It happened near Fourth Street and Marquette Avenue around 2 a.m.
A WCCO photographer saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance, and bullet casings littering the street.
A car parked on the street was also shot, and there were bullets found in an attached parking garage.
WCCO is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot, and if anyone else was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
A suspect trying to escape arrest caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning in Maple Grove. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the incident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 7:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Maple Grove Parkway. A trooper suspected the driver...
A 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister were carjacked while filling up their gas tank in Golden Valley. Four other teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy from Buffalo who allegedly flashed a gun during the incident, were arrested in connection to the carjacking. The 15-year-old is expected to be charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the coming days.
A 24-year-old guard at the state prison in Stillwater faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the facility as part of a drug ring there. Faith Rose Gratz has been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug possession and distribution. The indictment alleges she got into a romantic relationship with a prisoner at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Stillwater, 34-year-old Axel Rene Kramer, who is serving a 24-year sentence for a murder near Windom in 2007. Evidence in the case indicated they had discussed getting married after he was released, federal officials said.
Crime is spilling into some Minneapolis suburbs and causing anxiety among residents, a recent data analysis found. “A large number of crimes can be a one-person crime wave, particularly in a suburban area with a relatively small population,” Chris Uggen, professor and criminologist at the University of Minnesota told the Star Tribune. “The numbers then go up, and the fear goes up, but it can still be a relatively small number of people who are actually doing the activities.”
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen girl pumping gas at a Golden Valley gas station had a gun pulled on her during a carjacking on Monday. Police were called out around 8:30 p.m. for the robbery at the Speedway gas station on Douglas Drive at the corner of Duluth Street.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two Minneapolis restaurant owners with 27 felony counts each. Sufeng Zheng and her husband Ting Gui Zheng are each charged 26 felony counts of aiding or assisting in the filing of false...
Originally published on June 13
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so.
The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street.
Police say they could not have completed...
