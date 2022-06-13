Surprise Your Dad With Spices from the Mustard Seed this Father’s Day Weekend!
By Jordan Turner
3 days ago
Father’s Day is just a few days away and if you are struggling to find something unique for your father, look no further than the Mustard Seed Spice Market here in Texarkana. With their wide variety of speciality...
Celebrating 25 years, the Gateway Farmers Market will host their annual grand opening this Saturday, June 19th from 7AM-12PM. Come by and enjoy live music from The Hendrix Trio. You can also enter to win free gift baskets and four special Father’s Day baskets (2 Meat and Boggy Creek). Mayor Allen Brown will be presenting a Proclamation at the Annual Grand Opening!
We had the opportunity to sit down with Aiden Howard about all of his plans for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Texarkana. This Saturday, June 18 beginning at 2:00 pm, events and activities are planned for EVERYBODY!. Aiden is a super bright young man, extremely polite, and motivated to...
Shannon Gamble, age 56, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in St. Michael’s hospital, with her loyal spouse Billy Cole by her side. Shannon was born on May 11, 1966, to the parents Sherron Horton and Steve Mercer in Fort Worth, TX. She grew up next to her half-sister, Joelle, and her two cousins Donny and Aaron, who she would consider more like brothers and companions. Shannon had the spirit of a fierce warrior who could not be contained. Shannon’s love and loyalty spoke volumes as she sacrificed everything for her two daughters, Stephanie and Kasey, while they were growing up. She worked common jobs here and there, until becoming a stay-at-home mom/grandmother while her loyal spouse, Billy Cole, provided. Even though she was a stay-at-home, she still found enjoyment in keeping her home spiffy, clean, and bringing light and laughter to her household. Her grandchildren consist of Braylen King, Kaiden King, Ezra Dotson, and Marijane Dotson, and one more baby girl on the way during the time of her passing. They all loved her very dearly and could see the beauty in her heart just the same as her own two daughters. Not only did she share the joys of grandchildren. She also had two cats, Gary and Rain, along with one pup by the name of Dexter, who were immensely therapeutic to her already wholesome and tender soul. She enjoyed most her time spent with family, playing old records while reminiscing the old days, as she traveled a lot as a young woman with her mother because she was in the Navy.
It's called the Ellis & Allen Families’ First Cousin Holiday Reunion, and it's happening this weekend here in Texarkana. This three-day event celebrates the history and legacy of the African American community through two pioneer families: the Ellis Family of New Boston, Texas, and the Allen family of Lewisville, Arkansas. Descendants can trace their families back to the early 18th Century with a family heritage that includes the development of both Bowie County, Texas and Lafayette County, Arkansas.
Rose Marie Chapa Cruson, age 66, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Mrs. Cruson was born September 1, 1955, in Sidney, Nebraska to Daniel and Sophia (Martin) Chapa. She was a licensed hair stylist for 49 years. Rose never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. She loved Leopard football when her girls were in school. Rose was generally the life of the party. She loved to cook, and her pies were legendary. She also helped with 3rd Sunday breakfasts at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rose was a woman of faith and loved her family immensely.
TEXARKANA, Texas–A father who left his son’s corpse to decompose in his kitchen for years was sentenced Tuesday to a five-year term of probation in Bowie County. David McMichael, 67, was arrested March 29 on a charge of abuse of a corpse by New Boston, Texas, police after skeletonized remains were found in the kitchen of his home in the 1200 block of Merrilll Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the house by a family member who reported not seeing David McMichael or his adult son, Jason McMichael, for some time.
There Have Been So Many Questions Surrounding New Buildings On Airline. The biggest joke we keep hearing is "I wonder if it is another Mexican restaurant?". We have had so much excitement surrounding new eateries like Freddy's Steakburgers on Airline Drive taking over the old Twisted Root Burger building. The excitement surrounding Crumbl Cookies is still alive and well have you seen the line out there lately?
Brian Keith Vaughan, age 59, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, in a local hospital. Mr. Vaughan was born December 27, 1962, in Lompoc, California. He was an auto mechanic who loved drag racing. He also was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and loved Rock ‘N Roll music.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June...
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in Cass County for two cold case murders from 2018. Kevin Shepard, of Atlanta, Texas was convicted for the capital murders of Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold. He was sentenced by Fifth District Judge Bill Miller without the possibility of […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after a crash that left one person dead. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 17-year-old John Anderson, of Shreveport. He was was traveling with two other teens at a high rate of speed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway...
Jessica Bilbo is the Library Media Specialist at Harmony Leadership Academy in Texarkana, Arkansas. She has 14 years of experience, all with TASD. Mrs. Bilbo received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s of Education in Library Media and Information from Southern Arkansas University. While attending, she was a member of the President’s Ambassadors and Alpha Sigma Alpha.
Fishermen discovered something surprising Tuesday when their sonar picked up a vehicle submerged in the Little River near Allen's Ferry Boat Launch outside of Fulton, Ark. The discovery led to a possible breakthrough in a missing person case.
Their sonar fish finder spotted a submerged vehicle near Allen’s Ferry Boat Launch. Dive teams from Miller and Hempstead counties went down to recover the vehicle, only to discover a second vehicle nearby. There is speculation among officials that one of the vehicles may be tied to a missing...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile serving a life sentence for multiple felonies escaped from custody for the third time. He went missing from a facility in Avoyelles Parish Monday. Anthony Mandigo was transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for...
Thousands of people are killed every year by drunk drivers—1,061 in Texas last year. In the Atlanta District, there were 331 DUI-alcohol related crashes resulting in 23 deaths and 51 serious injuries. In Texarkana last year, there were 48 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes resulting in six serious injuries. To...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison for shooting several people after a domestic incident and damaging several cars in 2018. Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28, was sentenced to 13 years on each guilty-as-charged...
Leslie Jones, 45, has been missing since February 24, 2022. Jones, who had made a habit of periodically checking in with family members, failed to do so for some time and was then reported missing. Jones is 5'3", approximately 105 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.
James Robert Carter died of injuries sustained in the crash yesterday afternoon. Police have said that there are several other injured persons who are still being treated. U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, urged Senate passage of comprehensive legislation to deliver earned benefits for all generations of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service in our nation’s uniform.
