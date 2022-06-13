2 women killed in suspected street takeover crash in Compton

Two women were killed Sunday night during what authorities are investigating as a possible street takeover in Compton.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether the two women traveling in a red Honda sedan were involved in the street takeover. It's unclear if the women were crossing the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street in the Honda when they collided with an SUV around 11:30 p.m., or if they were performing illegal stunts in the car.

Sgt. Michael Downing said it's unclear if the collision was related to a street takeover that was in the area earlier in the night.

"It's still under investigation," Downing said. "We're not sure if it's actually related to a street takeover or there was one in the area. I know there was one in the area prior to the collision."

He added that the intersection is an active area for street takeovers.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reports that the women in the Honda were driving in circles through the intersection before the collision. One woman was ejected from the car. Eyewitnesses told the news station that one woman was hanging out a window when the Honda collided with the SUV.

Approximately 200 people gathered at the intersection before the collision to watch the illegal street takeover, in which drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles, according to KTLA.

Treyshawn Cooley was driving the SUV involved in the collision, according to KABC-TV Channel 7, and was driving through the intersection around 45-50 mph when the Honda ran the red light.

"When I get to the light, the car comes out. I guess he didn't see me ... my light was green ... I'm coming straight and they come out and I hit them," Cooley told the news station. "First thing I do is take off my seatbelt and I get out of the car and it's a whole bunch of people, and I guess it was a street takeover."

Residents who live near the intersection where the accident occurred said the flash mobs of street takeovers have become weekly occurrences in their neighborhood.

One neighbor, who declined to be named, said the noise from drivers revving their engines and spectators gathering around to watch keeps him awake at night — sometimes until 4 a.m.

“I can hear it out my window,” he said. “We’re used to it, but we’re not used to it this bad.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .