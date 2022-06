The Empress of Austin soul returns to Austin for one night only. In tearful testimony at an Austin Music Commission meeting last year, the explosive soul singer said Austin’s lack of support for Black musicians was part of what drove her decision to decamp to L.A. last year. This is a fine opportunity to show her the love she deserves. The stellar bill also includes bombastic rapper Mama Duke and soulful singer Ivy Roots. $25 and up. 9 p.m. antonesnightclub.com.

