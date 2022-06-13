ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp's Paul Pogba comments come back to haunt him after Benfica confirm Darwin Nunez's huge £85m fee, as fans mock the Liverpool boss for saying he would quit his job if he ever spent €100m on a player

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Jurgen Klopp has come under fire after his 2016 comments on Paul Pogba came back to haunt him as Liverpool's fee for Darwin Nunez was confirmed.

The Premier League side sealed an £85million deal for Nunez on Monday morning as Portuguese outfit Benfica confirmed the star striker is on his way to Anfield, with a medical to follow shortly.

If personal terms are agreed as expected, Uruguayan Nunez will move for an initial €75million (£64m), which could rise to €100m (£85m) including add-ons - representing a club-record fee.

He is set to overtake Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive player in the club's history.

And Klopp's words criticising the then-world record transfer of Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United for €105m (£89m) six years ago are now being used against him.

The German had said: 'If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. The day that this is football, I'm not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7Etv_0g9J3TI300
Jurgen Klopp has come under fire after 2016 comments on Paul Pogba came back to haunt him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpO7e_0g9J3TI300
Klopp's Liverpool side sealed an £85million deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bj52z_0g9J3TI300
The German criticised Manchester United's €105m (£89m) move for Paul Pogba six years ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWdFp_0g9J3TI300
Klopp said he would not have a job in football anymore if fees like Pogba's became common

'Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money.'

In 2019, Klopp admitted he misjudged how quickly transfer fees would expand for players, and stated Liverpool had to 'splash the cash' to keep up and compete with big-spending rivals.

But after news of the fee for Nunez, supporters quickly took to social media to remind the 54-year-old of his comments.

Underneath a tweet announcing the £85m price tag, one quoted Klopp's words in 2016 before posting a 'But that's none of my business' meme of Kermit the Frog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYHO2_0g9J3TI300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAVxf_0g9J3TI300
And supporters quickly took to social media (above) to mock Klopp for his comments in 2016

Another simply said: 'Waiting for Klopp to retire', and a third sarcastically added: 'But Klopp doesn't spend big money', followed by a confused emoji.

One account posted: 'BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp is still in a job due to only spending £85.4m at the current exchange rate.'

A fifth jokingly continued: 'BREAKING: Klopp set to retire from football management.'

But one insisted Nunez could be good value despite the hefty cost, saying: 'At 22 he has the ability to go on to be a one of the world's best strikers. Expensive signing but one of value if he can score 20+ a season for the next number of years.'

