EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) have been cast as co-leads of Amazon Original drama series, Wilderness, from Firebird Pictures. Filming begins this month in the U.S., Canada and UK, with the series launching on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories. Written and created by Marnie Dickens based on B.E. Jones' novel of the same name, Wilderness revolves around British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles...

TV SERIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO