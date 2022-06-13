Dallas firm sends staff to Lisbon, Portugal

Texas has created a name for itself as one of the places to find the best mouthwatering BBQs. While Austin might have taken all the fame, Dallas has played a part too. The city might beknow for restaurants and shopping centers as tall as the sky, but it has its share of the best BBQs in Texas. The city offers different styles of BBQ that will tantalize your taste buds. From enormous delicious beef ribs to juicy brisket, spicy sausage, and chicken, there’s something for every barbecue fan. While the options might be endless, here are our top 10 picks for the best BBQ in Dallas.

