Detroit police searching for missing 24-year-old with autism

Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 24-year-old man with autism.

Police say Nigel Taliaferro was last seen leaving his brother’s house in the 14800 block of Tracey on June 12 around 4:50 p.m.

He was reportedly wearing a burgundy t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sandals.

He’s described as a Black male, about 5’11” and around 180 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5201.