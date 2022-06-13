ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood agency UTA acquires UK group Curtis Brown to tap into global opportunities for stars

By Anousha Sakoui
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency is expanding its international footprint by snapping up one of the U.K.'s biggest literary and talent companies.

UTA said Monday it acquired Curtis Brown Group, founded in 1899, to take advantage of global entertainment opportunities for the influencers, actors and athletes it represents.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the joint statement.

The London-based group will continue to operate under its name and CEO Jonny Geller. No job cuts are planned for the more than 240 employees, the companies said.

The takeover continues UTA's expansion plans. It reflects the growing globalization of streamers and studios who have, during the pandemic, increasingly turned to international productions to fulfill their content pipelines. Shows like Netflix's "Squid Game" and "Borgen" have proved popular in the U.S. despite being in foreign languages.

“This move is about the vanishing borders of the global entertainment business and our united determination to ensure artists and creators remain at the heart of the opportunities ahead," David Kramer, co-President of UTA, said in a statement.

In 2021, UTA spent $125 million on New York strategic advisory firm MediaLink. The deal was UTA’s largest transaction since its founding in 1991. The talent company also acquired influencer management firm Digital Brand Architects and invested in sports agency Klutch Sports Group in 2019.

UTA and Curtis Brown Group companies have collaborated in the past, on projects with stars such as Damian Lewis and Lily James, and Ncuti Gatwa, the next Dr. Who.

Curtis Brown Group also has a list of star writers such as Margaret Atwood, Lisa Jewell and the literary estates of Ian Fleming, John le Carré and Daphne du Maurier.

"This partnership will allow Curtis Brown to grow and to respond to the demands of an increasingly globalised world," Geller said.

