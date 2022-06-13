Uvalde school police chief defends actions in Texas Tribune article

SAN ANTONIO — Inside a conference room at the Marriott Riverwalk hotel, the law enforcement vendor show seemed about standard. There were the $700 bullet-detection systems and showcases of high-tech cameras that sense when a gun is in a room and special adhesive film that can keep a shattered window from crashing down in pieces. For $20, attendees could buy a chance to win one of three handguns.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO