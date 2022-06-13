Uvalde school police chief defends actions in Texas Tribune article

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell said Thursday that she is not investigating the Robb Elementary school shooting and is waiting for the probe to be completed so her team can review it. Inaccurate information and contradicting storylines have clouded the Uvalde school shooting, including who...
A Texas House of Representatives committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting will hold a hearing on Thursday morning in Uvalde. The committee is expected to hear from law enforcement authorities and other people related to the investigation of the May 24 shooting, which left 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers dead.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of the recent events in Uvalde, the United Independent School District is taking extra precautions at all campuses and department offices. The district is adding an extra layer of security by creating the position of Director of Law Enforcement Safety/Security. According to the district,...
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Texas agencies resist releasing public records that could help clarify response to Uvalde school shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
WACO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott's office is taking issue with statements being made by a state senator who represents Uvalde in the wake of the school shooting that left 21 left. The governor's office is firing back at Sen. Roland Gutierrez, telling 25 News: "Senator Gutierrez is spreading...
DALLAS - The chief of Dallas ISD police answered questions from parents about school security in the district. He and other district leaders were invited to a discussion about gun safety in schools following the Uvalde mass shooting. Despite students being out for the summer, school safety is still a...
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Democratic State Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, who represents Uvalde, insisted Tuesday that Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw told him state troopers were among those waiting in the hallway near the Robb Elementary School classroom for more than an hour before confronting the 18-year-old gunman. Gutierrez...
In the past week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined the growing list of state and local officials fighting the release of records that could help bring clarity to how the emergency response unfolded during last month’s deadly shooting in Uvalde. The governor’s office strayed from that broader opposition...
Update (2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14): The Texas Department of Public Safety said that reports of troopers waiting idly outside two adjoining classrooms at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 21 people last month, are “inaccurate.”. DPS provided a statement to KSAT 12 News after State...
UVALDE, Texas — In the three weeks since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, grieving families who buried their loved ones still have no definitive answers as to everything that happened and why law enforcement officers at the scene responded the way they did.
SAN ANTONIO – Three weeks have passed since the school shooting in Uvalde, and there are concerns that a loophole in Texas law that could prevent information from being released as questions about what happened inside Robb Elementary remain. “Government information is open to the public, right? It belongs...
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A new poll shows nearly two-thirds of parents surveyed are concerned about a shooting taking place at their child’s school. Quinnipiac University asked 1,257 Texans, including 326 parents with children in school between June 9-13. When asked about the potential for a shooting at their student’s...
SAN ANTONIO — Inside a conference room at the Marriott Riverwalk hotel, the law enforcement vendor show seemed about standard. There were the $700 bullet-detection systems and showcases of high-tech cameras that sense when a gun is in a room and special adhesive film that can keep a shattered window from crashing down in pieces. For $20, attendees could buy a chance to win one of three handguns.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old has been arrested after making online threats against current and former students at Uvalde High School. The arrest was made Wednesday after the Uvalde School District Police heard from the parents of the students who were threatened. Since the threats...
After learning about one of the largest school shootings in U.S history, just 90 miles from his home, Michael Sanchez rushed to Uvalde to create a special mural in honor of the victims. “I just wanted to give back to the city of Uvalde,” said 41-year-old San Antonio artist, Michael...
Lee esta historia en español. Since the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, Texas officials have shared contradictory information with the public. To get the truth, reporters can turn to public information like 911 calls, police dispatch recordings and body cameras. TPR and other news...
UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – A 17-year-old in Texas was arrested last week after police said he posed with a gun on social media and threatened to "end" people. The Uvalde Police Department was tipped off by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief Pete Arredondo, who said the teen had sent messages on Snapchat to five current and former Uvalde High School students.
Uvalde County commissioners on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a building to house community support services. It’s the latest step toward healing a community still reeling from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Uvalde County Judge William...
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A Medina County woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison after authorities said she dragged a woman in a minivan, killing her. The incident happened Aug. 22, 2020. Earlier this week, Tina Gabrielle Rendon, 34, was found guilty for the woman’s murder. Rendon...
UVALDE, Texas — It has been three weeks since the tragedy in Uvalde. Dr. Cecilia Murillo said she is starting to see the repercussions the mass shooting is having on the people of Uvalde. She said mothers, grandmothers, and family members are not taking care of themselves or forgetting...
Comments / 0