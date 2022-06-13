ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school police chief defends actions in Texas Tribune article

 3 days ago

KSAT 12

Uvalde County District Attorney: ‘I’m not investigating anything’

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell said Thursday that she is not investigating the Robb Elementary school shooting and is waiting for the probe to be completed so her team can review it. Inaccurate information and contradicting storylines have clouded the Uvalde school shooting, including who...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Committee holds hearing on Robb Elementary shooting investigation in Uvalde

A Texas House of Representatives committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting will hold a hearing on Thursday morning in Uvalde. The committee is expected to hear from law enforcement authorities and other people related to the investigation of the May 24 shooting, which left 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX
kgns.tv

UISD adds new security position to police force

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of the recent events in Uvalde, the United Independent School District is taking extra precautions at all campuses and department offices. The district is adding an extra layer of security by creating the position of Director of Law Enforcement Safety/Security. According to the district,...
LAREDO, TX
Salon

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to block records about Uvalde school shooting response from the public

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. "Texas agencies resist releasing public records that could help clarify response to Uvalde school shooting" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
Public Safety
smcorridornews.com

At first conference after Uvalde shooting, Texas school police chiefs discuss how their profession is changing

SAN ANTONIO — Inside a conference room at the Marriott Riverwalk hotel, the law enforcement vendor show seemed about standard. There were the $700 bullet-detection systems and showcases of high-tech cameras that sense when a gun is in a room and special adhesive film that can keep a shattered window from crashing down in pieces. For $20, attendees could buy a chance to win one of three handguns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nowcastsa.com

Mural of 22 Doves Honors Victims of Uvalde School Shooting

After learning about one of the largest school shootings in U.S history, just 90 miles from his home, Michael Sanchez rushed to Uvalde to create a special mural in honor of the victims. “I just wanted to give back to the city of Uvalde,” said 41-year-old San Antonio artist, Michael...
UVALDE, TX
tpr.org

‘Dead Suspect Loophole’ invoked to keep Uvalde shooting records secret

Lee esta historia en español. Since the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, Texas officials have shared contradictory information with the public. To get the truth, reporters can turn to public information like 911 calls, police dispatch recordings and body cameras. TPR and other news...
UVALDE, TX
nbc16.com

Uvalde teen arrested after posing with gun, threatening to 'end' students, police say

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – A 17-year-old in Texas was arrested last week after police said he posed with a gun on social media and threatened to "end" people. The Uvalde Police Department was tipped off by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief Pete Arredondo, who said the teen had sent messages on Snapchat to five current and former Uvalde High School students.
UVALDE, TX

