Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield could both be on chopping block

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be free agents before the start of the 2022 season.

NFL officials and agents believe Mayfield and Garoppolo will likely be released, according to an ESPN poll of league executives, which was published last Friday.

Some executives reportedly believe Garoppolo — whose $137.5 million contract expires at the end of 2022 — could still draw trade interest, provided an opposing team could negotiate a lower salary or spread it out over a couple of years.

Garoppolo and Mayfield, both of whom underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, remain on their respective rosters. The quarterbacks have been given excused absences from mandatory minicamp this week.

Garoppolo, who has been the 49ers’ starter since late into the 2017 season, said in January that he and the team’s general manager, John Lynch, had talked “about finding the right destination” for the quarterback. Lynch has said that San Francisco has budgeted for the possibility that Garoppolo, 30, remains on the roster next season.

The 49ers are poised to move forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance, whom the team selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco failed to move Garoppolo amid the quarterback carousel in free agency that saw blockbuster deals with Russell Wilson (Broncos) and Matt Ryan (Colts).

As for Mayfield, who has been the Browns’ starter since early on in his 2018 rookie season, he is owed an $18.8 million guaranteed salary this season, which has reportedly made it difficult for Cleveland to move him .

The 27-year-old quarterback has continued to distance himself from the Browns this offseason. He requested a trade from the team in March, when Cleveland acquired his replacement in former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — who faces 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Mayfield skipped Cleveland’s voluntary OTAs in May but is reportedly expected to attend training camp in July .

It’s also possible that Garoppolo and Mayfield could remain with the 49ers and Browns, respectively. Garoppolo is said to have a great relationship with 49ers brass and is well respected in the locker room.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation could also take a turn, as Watson could potentially face suspension by the NFL, which is in the midst of its own investigation to determine if Watson violated its code of conduct.

The Panthers and Seahawks have repeatedly been mentioned as candidates for either signal-caller.