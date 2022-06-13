ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield could both be on chopping block

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UU32W_0g9J1UFC00

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be free agents before the start of the 2022 season.

NFL officials and agents believe Mayfield and Garoppolo will likely be released, according to an ESPN poll of league executives, which was published last Friday.

Some executives reportedly believe Garoppolo — whose $137.5 million contract expires at the end of 2022 — could still draw trade interest, provided an opposing team could negotiate a lower salary or spread it out over a couple of years.

Garoppolo and Mayfield, both of whom underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, remain on their respective rosters. The quarterbacks have been given excused absences from mandatory minicamp this week.

Garoppolo, who has been the 49ers’ starter since late into the 2017 season, said in January that he and the team’s general manager, John Lynch, had talked “about finding the right destination” for the quarterback. Lynch has said that San Francisco has budgeted for the possibility that Garoppolo, 30, remains on the roster next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxb8d_0g9J1UFC00
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers are poised to move forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance, whom the team selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco failed to move Garoppolo amid the quarterback carousel in free agency that saw blockbuster deals with Russell Wilson (Broncos) and Matt Ryan (Colts).

As for Mayfield, who has been the Browns’ starter since early on in his 2018 rookie season, he is owed an $18.8 million guaranteed salary this season, which has reportedly made it difficult for Cleveland to move him .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6MyJ_0g9J1UFC00
Baker Mayfield with the Browns
Getty Images

The 27-year-old quarterback has continued to distance himself from the Browns this offseason. He requested a trade from the team in March, when Cleveland acquired his replacement in former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — who faces 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Mayfield skipped Cleveland’s voluntary OTAs in May but is reportedly expected to attend training camp in July .

It’s also possible that Garoppolo and Mayfield could remain with the 49ers and Browns, respectively. Garoppolo is said to have a great relationship with 49ers brass and is well respected in the locker room.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation could also take a turn, as Watson could potentially face suspension by the NFL, which is in the midst of its own investigation to determine if Watson violated its code of conduct.

The Panthers and Seahawks have repeatedly been mentioned as candidates for either signal-caller.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Russell Wilson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy