Colton, OR

Colton Corner

By Cindy Fama
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26f22G_0g9J1MQc00 Colton High sends the Class of 2022 out with positive vibes, good advice and a hope for their future.

Commencement ceremonies for the 52 graduating seniors of the Colton High School Class of 2022 were held in the school gymnasium the evening of June 11.

First-year CHS Principal Travis Remmick said he was impressed with the Class of 2022.

"They have had many challenges through their high school years and I know they have developed strength and a sense of independence and drive that will get them where ever they want to go," he said.

The students noted the importance of the moment as well.

"We are all so close," senior Travers Rogers said. "We've been together since elementary schools. The teachers here are awesome and really relatable. It has made it so we have learned and we have had fun."

Rogers will be heading off to Linn Benton Community College to study diesel mechanics.

When asked about the night and her future, senior Anna Woodward said looking to the future can be part scary and part exciting, but she is ready for it. Jeremiah Singleterry said that as he begins life after high school, he will take the time to talk to people about 'adulting' and what to expect in life. He is looking forward to joining the work force full-time.

Foreign exchange student Felippo Giannetti, from Rome, Italy, said Colton was not what he had expected from America, not what he had read about. "Colton is 100 percent what America is. I love this America," he declared.

Colton School District Superintendent David Kline had some words for the graduates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvoVT_0g9J1MQc00

"When my kids were just starting in sports, they had Jordyn Hordichok as coach and he began each game with the following rules: have fun, do your best, play to win. Those rules are a way of life. And remember, life is not a problem to be solved but an adventure to enjoy, this is your moment."

This year's four class valedictorians are Caleb Behrens, Dylan Bonfield, Emma Dilg and Cierra Ridenour.

Bonfield encouraged his classmates, telling them to "keep your goals close and your friends and family closer."

Ridenour thanked the teachers for their support and patience and Dilg kept the room smiling with movie quotes, including one from Rocky Balboa: "Nobody is going to hit as hard as life." She encouraged her class to never give up and keep moving forward.

Behrens said: "It's been a good time and I thank you. Peace out."

The members of the graduating class selected art teacher Craig Cervantes to give the commencement address. Cervantes reminded the students of how much change has occurred in society in the 17 or 18 years since they were born.

"Do what makes you happy, work hard, work to make a difference, do new things, see new things and always be nice. Nice matters," he said, concluding with "Now, let's get cracking."

After graduation was complete, the Class of 2022 boarded school buses for a "grad night" of fun at Bullwinkle's and Camp Colton.

