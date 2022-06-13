ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Kern among Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductees

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Legendary Northern Lehigh coach and District 11 official Bob Kern is among 10 inductees into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Kern took over the Bulldogs program in 1980 as a 20-year-old East Stroudsburg University student. His first stint ended in 1988. He then took over again from 1989-1995.

The 10 latest inductees were selected last month by the PWCA’s executive board. They will be honored at a banquet on Oct. 16, at Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg, seven miles southwest of State College.

Kern was 177-67-1 in his time in charge of the Bulldogs before becoming an official.

Other members of the Class of 2022: North Allegheny graduate Ray Brinzer, a three-time state champion; Meyers state champion Frank Castrignano; Derry’s Troy Dolan, a three-time state champion; Shady Side Academy’s three-time state champion Dane Johnson; District 3 competitor Matt Kline; Southern Columbia two-time state champion Jerry Marks; Brockway two-time state champion Andy Rendos; Bald Eagle Area two-time state champion Quentin Wright; and Penn Trafford three-time state champion Shane Young.

In addition, the PWCA Executive Committee will honor this year’s PIAA Coaches of Year in Class AAA (Williamsport’s Brian Nasdeo) and AA (Saucon Valley’s Chad Shirk) as well as the assistant and junior high (Northampton’s Jim Derr) coaches of the year.

Each inductee receives two complimentary tickets. Additional tickets can be purchased by contacting Gene Waas, Hall of Fame co-chairman, at 610-428-4686 or by mail at 1604 Riegel Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.

PWCA all-academic team

Lehigh Valley-area wrestlers who earned spots were: Parkland’s Georgia Butch (4.0 GPA), Shannon Fratus (4.0), Juan Moya (3.65), Phoenix DelVecchio (3.23) and Blake Dergham (3.13), Salisbury’s Ben Krauss (4.0), Carver Moyer (4.0) and John Samy (4.0), Nazareth’s Jake Doone (4.0), Dominic Wheatley (3.96), Nick Foster (3.7), Chase Levey (3.5) and Sean Kinney (3.0); Quakertown’s Freddie Retter (3.65), Calvin Lachman (3.75), Mason Ziegler (3.5) and Zach Borzio (4.0), Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia (3.85) and Mason Ludlow (3.76),

