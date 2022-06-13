Child neglect case against Cory Bigsby, father of missing Hampton boy, moves forward in court

A judge on Monday found sufficient evidence to advance seven felony child neglect charges against the father of a 4-year-old Hampton boy reported missing nearly five months ago.

With the ruling from Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Judge Robert B. Wilson, the charges against 44-year-old Cory Jamar Bigsby are now heading to the July 5 grand jury in Circuit Court.

The pending felony counts are unrelated to the disappearance of his son, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, but police said the boy was among those left unattended for several hours on two separate occasions in December and January.

A police detective testified at Monday’s probable cause hearing that Bigsby left three of his boys home alone for six hours on Dec. 13 when he went to Norfolk to buy a new car. Police said Codi, then 3, was one of those children, along with twins, aged 2.

Police say Bigsby again left his boys — the three younger ones as well as a 5-year-old — home alone for an hour and a half Jan. 25 when he went to a Walmart in Hampton.

“He said it was too much of a handful for him” to take his children, Hampton police Detective Steve Rodey testified. “They would fend for themselves.”

When Bigsby was asked why he didn’t hire a babysitter, he told police that “it never dawned on him” to do so, Rodey testified.

On Jan. 31, Bigsby reported his son, Codi, missing from the family’s Buckroe Beach home. He said he last saw Codi asleep in his bed at about 2 a.m., but that the boy was gone when he woke up later that morning.

Hampton police have been openly skeptical of that account, and have asked for the public’s help in pinpointing when Codi was last seen.

Bigsby was taken to Hampton police headquarters for questioning after Codi was reported missing. He remained there until Feb. 4, when police charged him with seven counts of felony child neglect based on statements admitting to leaving his children unattended on two occasions.

Bigsby’s previous attorney had questioned whether the statements were admissible after Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said his detectives “mishandled” Bigsby’s request to speak to an attorney during his time at police headquarters.

The failure to honor the request, Talbot has said, took place during an argument between Bigsby and a detective over the results of a lie detector test. But prosecutors have said the pending child neglect charges are based on statements Bigsby made before he asked for a lawyer.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell has called Bigsby the “chief suspect” in Codi’s disappearance and said the boy is presumed dead.

Monday’s hearing focused on Bigsby’s actions on the days he is accused of leaving his children at home alone.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kevin Kulp played video evidence of Bigsby at Rick Hendrick Chevrolet, on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, on Dec. 13.

A sales manager testified Bigsby bought a new car that day, trading in his Chevrolet Tahoe for a newer model. Bigbsy’s eldest son, the 5-year-old, was with him at the Norfolk dealership, but the others weren’t there.

Bigsby was gone from home for more than six hours, Rodey testified.

Records show Bigsby drove his SUV through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel at about 2 p.m., and he arrived at the Norfolk car dealership at about 2:30 p.m., the detective said.

Bigsby left the dealership with his new Tahoe at about 7:30 p.m., stopped at Hardee’s on the way home, and arrived home in Hampton at 8:15 p.m., Rodey said.

Bigsby’s lawyer, Amina Matheny-Willard, has asserted that what her client is accused of doing — leaving his children home alone — typically results in only a referral to Child Protective Services to come up with a plan to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

On Monday, she asked Judge Wilson to reduce all seven felony counts to misdemeanors.

The felony statute Bigsby was charged under, Matheny-Willard said, requires the children be injured and that the act shows “a reckless disregard for human life.”

“That’s glaringly missing here,” she said.

If the young children were left home with deadly drugs or deadly animals — such as certain kinds of snakes or dogs — she said that could result in a more serious charge. “Or if one of the children had gotten out of the house and was in the middle of the street with a diaper,” she said.

Matheny-Willard said that to be convicted, the defendant must realize they are putting a child in danger but do so willingly anyway.

Kulp, for his part, argued that “this was a very young age to be left home alone,” and that the felony charges should stand. “Children ages 2 and 3 were left alone for six hours,” he said.

Children of that age — home alone with no means to call for help if they needed it — were clearly exposed to harm, Kulp said, contending prosecutors had established probable cause.

Wilson ruled the evidence sufficient to advance the charges. The grand jury will now decide whether to indict Bigsby and send the case for trial.

Matheny-Willard unsuccessfully requested that Bigsby be let out on bond, reiterating arguments that she made at prior bond hearings — including that her client has no prior arrests, no failures to appear in court and owns a home. Even if Bigsby is convicted of all seven felony charges, she said, discretionary state sentencing guidelines call for him to serve six months behind bars or less.

“His incarceration is unjust,” Matheny-Willard said. “There’s no reason for him to remain in custody.”

Kulp argued against release, saying the judge’s ruling to send the case to a grand jury works against Bigsby.

Wilson sided with Kulp, ruling there’s “no material change in circumstance” that would cause him to overrule a Circuit Court judge’s prior decision denying bond.

“You’ve made (the argument for bond) well,” Wilson told Matheny-Willard. “Maybe you will get the Circuit Court to adjust it.”

