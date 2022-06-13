ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Youri Tielemans remains unfazed by speculation over his future amid talk of a move to Arsenal, but the Leicester midfielder admits he is hungry to win more trophies at club level like fellow Belgian Kevin De Bruyne

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline, Pa Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Youri Tielemans remains relaxed over his future amid speculation that he could leave Leicester for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Belgium midfielder has one year left on his Leicester contract but has been strongly linked to the Gunners, with boss Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his squad this summer.

Tielemans told Belgian publication Het Belang van Limburg in March that he was happy at Leicester before adding he would 'study my options in the summer and make a decision'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tE6V_0g9J1FFX00
Youri Tielemans remains relaxed amid speculation that he could leave Leicester for Arsenal

He scored for Belgium in their 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales on Saturday and was asked about his future after the game.

Asked if he had any worries about his future, Tielemans, who has made 158 appearances since joining Leicester from Monaco in 2019, replied: 'No, not at all and I don't think this is the moment and place to discuss that.

'I have expressed myself on that before and there is nothing new.'

Tielemans' goal at the Cardiff City Stadium was his fifth for Belgium in 51 appearances and his first at international level since November 2020.

The 25-year-old, scorer of the Wembley wonder strike that won Leicester the FA Cup in 2021, has vowed to add more goals to his game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHSxi_0g9J1FFX00
Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to add the Belgian midfielder to his Gunners ranks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBsg5_0g9J1FFX00
Tielemans, who scored in Belgium's draw with Wales on Saturday, is unfazed by the rumours

'At the moment that is the best one,' Tielemans said of his cup final winner against Chelsea 13 months ago.

'Hopefully I have got still a bit more years ahead of me, so maybe there will be another one that will come like that.

'If I can add more goals to my game then, of course, it will help the team more and I will be happy.

'With the national team we always play with a different system than we play at Leicester.

'The manager (Roberto Martinez) has asked me to try and join in the attacks sometimes when I feel I can do that.

'It is different and adapting myself. I just need to adapt tactically.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fueE5_0g9J1FFX00
He is now keen to win more trophies at club level just like countryman Kevin de Bruyne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDtfw_0g9J1FFX00
De Bruyne has won 10 top honours at Manchester City, including four Premier League titles

Tielemans says he is hungry to win trophies at club level, just like his countryman Kevin De Bruyne has done at Manchester City.

Belgium team-mate De Bruyne has won 10 major trophies under Pep Guardiola at City, including four Premier League titles.

'That is just natural when you are in the game, you want to win trophies,' Tielemans said.

'That is the best feeling to win trophies. Obviously every player would say the same, definitely.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Eddie is staying’: Nketiah signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League club have announced. The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 14, had been in the final few weeks of his previous deal. Nketiah had been linked with a move to Crystal Palace but has now committed his future to Arsenal until 2027.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher labels Sadio Mane 'a true Liverpool LEGEND' and his 'favourite player of the current era' - after £35m sale to Bayern Munich is confirmed as Senegalese's six-year stay comes to an end

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given Sadio Mane an emotional farewell on Twitter, calling the 30-year-old attacker a 'legend' at the Merseyside club. Reported by Sportsmail earlier today, Mane has completed his £35m switch from Jurgen's Klopp side to the Bundesliga champions after his hugely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Black footballer, 22, who claimed he was racially abused by his own fans at Airdrie FC tells employment tribunal a club director 'tried to manipulate him into saying incident did not happen'

A footballer felt his club was trying to manipulate him into saying he did not suffer racist abuse from one of its fans, an employment tribunal has heard. Rico Quitongo has taken his former club Airdrieonians FC and one of its directors, Paul Hetherington, to the tribunal over allegations of racial discrimination.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler says England will 'keep trying to score 500' in ODI cricket after he pummeled 162 out of world-record 498 against an 'intimidated' Holland side

Jos Buttler said England would keep trying to reach 500 after missing out by a whisker in a record-breaking performance in the first one-day international against the Netherlands. After battering 14 sixes in a punishing 70-ball 162 not out as England made a world-record 498 for four, Buttler said: 'We...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu opts against taking late wild card for Rothesay International in Eastbourne next week - meaning US Open champion will have played just SEVEN games on grass before Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week's Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury. The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

416K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy