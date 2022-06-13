ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ mother and sister react to her wedding after not being invited

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears , has decided to break her silence after not being invited to the wedding of the iconic singer with husband Sam Asghari at their Los Angeles home, sending a message to her daughter following the star-studded ceremony.

And while members of her family were not invited to the special day, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears , who quietly reacted by liking some of Britney’s wedding photos on social media, many of the singer’s celebrity friends were there, with Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace joning her for the fairytale wedding.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Britney’s mom wrote, levaing a comment on one of her Instagram posts, describing her wedding as “the dream wedding.”

“And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” she concluded, sharing the positive message on social media.

The singer previously revealed some of the difficult situations she endured during her 13-year conservatorship, detailing the complex relationship she now has with her father, her mother and her sister following years of traumatic circumstances. It was reported that Britney’s older brother Bryan Spears was on the guest list, however he didn’t attend the ceremony.

The singer had some of the most iconic pop culture moments during her wedding, recreating her 2003 kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards with Madonna, singinig ‘Vogue’ with Selena, Paris and Drew, and walking herself down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s song ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love With You.’

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock.” Britney wrote on Instagram, describing it as “the most spectacular day !!!” and revealing that she “was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED.”

