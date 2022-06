Free health-and-wellness services will be available to people and their pets in several upcoming sessions at various locations in Nueces County. The sessions closest to Port Aransas will be in Corpus Christi. All of the events will be conducted in Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) exercises, according to a news release issued by Nueces County authorities. IRT “delivers […]

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO