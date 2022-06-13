ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Pecos & The Rooftops Announce Headlining Fall 2022 Tour

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
Pecos & The Rooftops are hitting the road this fall.

The Texas band just announced a brand new tour that’s slated to kickoff at the end of September and run through November. And it’s likely in promotion of their forthcoming debut studio album, Cabin Fever, that’s slated to officially drop sometime this fall.

The previously released two singles, “Time for Wine” and “Last Night’s Lashes,” which both seem likely to be part of the tracklist for the new record.

While I’m still anxiously awaiting the official announcement for the release date of Cabin Fever, I loved the lead single “Last Night’s Lashes,” and their 2020 Red Eye EP, so whatever they have up their sleeves, I know will be worth the wait.

These Texas rockers, led by frontman Pecos Hurley, have such a neat mix of country, rock, blues and jazz that make them such a unique and interesting band within the Texas music scene right now. You’ll definitely wanna keep your eye on them and this debut record.

And the good news for this new tour is, they’re not just staying in the Lone Star state on this run, so make sure you check out the full list of dates and catch a show if they’ll be in your neck of the woods this fall:

2022 fall tour dates:

Fri, AUG 26 Lava Cantina The Colony – The Colony, TX

Sat, AUG 27 Bubba’s Brewhouse – Durant, Oklahoma

Thu, SEP 8 The Cotillion Ballroom – Wichita, KS

Fri, SEP 9 Val Air Ballroom – West Des Moines, IA

Sat, SEP 10 Elevation @ the Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

Thu, SEP 15 Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Fri, SEP 16 Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, OH

Sat, SEP 17 The Shed – Maryville, TN

Thu, SEP 22 Piere’s – Fort Wayne, IN

Fri, SEP 23 Foxfire Music and Arts Festival 2022 – Ashland, KY

Sat, SEP 24 ZIGGYS.SPACE – High Point, NC

Thu, OCT 13 The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS

Fri, OCT 14 Buckhead Theater – Atlanta, GA

Sat, OCT 15 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

Thu, OCT 20 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Fri, OCT 21 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Sat, OCT 22 JJ’s LIVE – Fayetteville, AR

Thu, NOV 3 The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill – Waco, TX

Fri, NOV 4 Mavericks Dance Hall – Buda, TX

Sat, NOV 5 Brewster Street Ice House – Corpus Christi, TX

Thu, NOV 10 Banita Creek Hall – Nacogdoches, TX

Sat, NOV 12 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

Sat, NOV 19 Twisted J Live – Stephenville, TX

“Time for Wine”

“Last Night’s Lashes”

Jon Wolfe Announces His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Jon Wolfe’s music is good for the soul. The country singer/songwriter from Oklahoma has made one hell of a name for himself over the past decade across Oklahoma, Texas, and beyond. With that being said, he’s finally getting some well-deserved recognition from the greatest stage in all of country...
