Scattered storms move across New York State Thursday afternoon into the first part of Thursday night. Some will likely become severe. Read our overview of what to expect here. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the National Weather Service. Be sure you've turned on your weather notifications in the Spectrum News app, so you're aware of severe weather before it strikes.

