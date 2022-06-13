Queen Latifah Recalls Going To Perform At Gay Club With 2Pac

Click here to read the full article.

Having been a fixture in entertainment dating back to the late ’80s, Queen Latifah has a wealth of stories involving some of the most popular figures from throughout her career.

During an appearance on the latest episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones , the legend recalled an instance in which she was accompanied to a gay club by none other than rap icon 2Pac , whom she considered her “brother” and whose death she continues to mourn to this day.

“I was in San Francisco doing a show,” the award-winning actress and former rap star remembers. “It was my first show over $10,000, which was a New Year’s Eve show at this cool gay club in San Francisco. I was like, ‘Yo I’m here!’ So 2Pac came to the club with me. I was like, ‘Yo, 2Pac is in the building!’”

The Queen continued, adding, “They went crazy in there. They were like, ‘Take off your clothes!’ He took his shirt off anywhere. We had so much fun. But that was like my brother, and he’s the type of person if he loved you, if he was cool with you, he’d lay his life down for you. I miss him and I love him. Good times. And we were probably high.”

The decorated veteran has been on a tear as of late, from announcing her involvement in a housing development project in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey in April to having her hit CBS drama Equalizer greenlit for two more seasons last month.

Watch Queen Latifah’s Hot Ones episode below.