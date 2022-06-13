ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

FOX 47 senior reporter Sarah Grimmer wins station's first Emmy

By Katharine Finnerty
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQmhN_0g9IyNJY00

FOX 47 News senior reporter Sarah Grimmer won a regional Emmy Award on Saturday for her story on Kenny Turner , a man who found a 70-year-old love letter from his father to his mother.

Her piece highlighted not only the love story between Turner's parents but also how the Great Migration brought his parents from Alabama to Lansing in search of a better life.

The win is the station's first Emmy Award.

The honor was announced Saturday night at the 2022 Michigan Regional Emmy Awards.

Grimmer was also nominated for another Emmy for her coverage of the legacy of Interstate 496 .

