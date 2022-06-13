ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Disgraced Andrew forced to remain out of sight for Garter Day procession

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077D3T_0g9IyMQp00

The disgraced Duke of York was forced to remain out of sight during the Garter Day procession after a “family decision” was taken to limit his appearance to a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

As the Prince of Wales , Duke of Cambridge and other senior royals processed through the grounds of Windsor Castle for a church service commemorating the Order of the Garter, Andrew stayed behind closed doors.

The occasion laid bare the royal family’s problem – what formal role, if any, can Andrew play after his reputation was severely tarnished by his involvement in a civil sexual assault case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R28RM_0g9IyMQp00

And it also exposed the internal struggle between senior members of the royal family and the duke’s reported desire to be reinstated as a working royal.

Charles and his son William are understood to have lobbied the Queen about Andrew’s participation in Garter Day, which features the church service, an investiture for new members of the order and a lunch.

A version of the Order of Service for the St George’s Chapel service names Andrew as being part of the Garter knights while in another distributed to the public he has been omitted.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “Clearly it was the intention he would be there, as he does feature in one of the lists, so it’s not a media invention he was going to be there, until recently that was the intention.

“Interesting that the family should need to intervene on something like this and to pull him back but clearly that’s what it takes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuMxL_0g9IyMQp00

Mr Little speculated the events of Garter Day may cause Andrew to reassess his future and how “impossible” it is for him to return as a working member of the royal family.

He said about the move to remove Andrew from public view: “I think the decision they’ve made is a sensible one, I think they’re fully aware of the public’s opinion of the Duke of York’s conduct and that this is very much a damage limitation exercise on behalf of senior members of his family.”

The Queen had signalled her support for Andrew – rumoured to be her favourite child – by arriving with him for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in March.

Andrew provided a steady arm for the Queen as she walked into Westminster Abbey to remember the life of her husband, a few weeks after he reached a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault case.

But there has been speculation senior members of the royal family did not approve of his appearance and it appears the Queen has conceded to their views regarding Garter Day staged at Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MldIh_0g9IyMQp00

Around 4,500 spectators within the castle walls watched the colourful procession of Garter Knight and Ladies dressed in blue velvet mantles, red velvet hoods, black velvet hats and white ostrich plumes.

It was joined for the first time by Duchess of Cornwall who has been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was also appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry as a Knight Companion, and the honour prompted a noisy protest outside the castle walls by around 100 Stop the War activists who at one point chanted “Tony Blair war criminal”.

Lindsey German, convenor of the Stop the War Coalition, said: “We are here today because we are disgusted that Tony Blair is being given this knighthood, there’s no one less deserving of this honour.

“We talk about war crimes and death in Ukraine – and quite rightly – but we say nothing about Tony Blair taking us into an illegal war.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvSM9_0g9IyMQp00

Sir Tony walked with Baroness Valerie Amos who joined the Order as a Lady Companion. The Labour Peer, the first black person to become a cabinet member, is now also the first black person appointed to the Order.

The Queen did not be take part in the procession of Garter Knights. Given her mobility issues the decision was expected and in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship.

But she did attend the lunch and the investiture ceremony and was later photographed, with Charles and Camilla, wearing her Garter sash as she held her walking stick.

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the colourful procession with the Countess of Wessex from the Galilee porch entrance of St George’s Chapel, and after the service she travelled by carriage with Charles, Camilla and William back to the castle.

Other members of the royal family also made their way back up the hill in a carriage while other knights, including former prime minister Sir John Major, travelled by car.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry will need to return to royal family to take ‘pressure’ off Kate and William, expert says

Prince Harry may need to “return to the royal family” to “take pressure” off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a royal expert has claimed.Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor-the Truth and the Turmoil, said the current form of the monarchy is “looking a bit skeletal” as it wasn’t meant to “lose Andrew and Harry”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California in the US to pursue other projects.They briefly returned to the UK last weekend with their children, Archie, three,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver...
U.K.
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Weren't At Lilibet’s First Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet Diana just turned 1 year old over the weekend and many of her royal family members celebrated her birthday (including her namesake Queen Elizabeth II who she officially met!) While Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their niece a birthday message on social media, they did not visit her on her special day and instead headed to Wales with their children.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Disgraced#Procession#St George#British Royal Family#Uk#The Order Of Service#Majesty Magazine
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Why Sarah Ferguson doesn't class Prince Andrew's mansion as 'home'

The Queen's son Prince Andrew still lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but here's why she doesn't class it as her home…. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York made the candid confession that she would never class her £30million residence Royal Lodge as her "home". "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she said.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Harry Reportedly Delays Memoir To Include Private Conversations From Platinum Jubilee, Royal Commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo Claims

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already confirmed their attendance. However, the upcoming reunion might be one of the reasons the Duke of Sussex pushed back his upcoming memoir, according to a royal commentator. Prince Harry's Delayed Memoir May Have Something To...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy