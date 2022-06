Step-by-step guidance and tips for finding, interviewing, contracting and utilizing the skills of a grant writer I’m sure many of you have debated the idea of hiring a grant writer. There’s always that member who broadcasts the fact that a nearby department just received their 10th grant and replaced three pieces of apparatus while your department has yet to score a single award. “The reason,” the member says, “is because they have a grant writer and we don’t!” Then, after some intense discussion, someone typically suggest appointing a committee to check out options and addressing the topic at the next meeting.

