Vitaliy Mykolenko: War in Ukraine made me realise my problems were unimportant

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Vitaliy Mykolenko has admitted war in Ukraine has made him realise the problems he thought he had were unimportant.

The Everton defender is currently on international duty and is in line to face the Republic of Ireland in the Polish city of Lodz on Wednesday evening, his country’s fourth fixture in 11 days.

However, the aches and pains he has sustained during that run of games – as well as the disappointment of missing out on a trip to the World Cup finals following play-off defeat by Wales – after an ultimately successful battle against relegation from the Premier League pale into insignificance alongside the plight of his compatriots at home in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Mykolenko said: “I am feeling really good now. If the team was playing in Ukraine, it would be much better.

“It wasn’t that difficult a time for me. Before the war, I thought that my problems were the biggest and now I realise they are small problems.

“When the war started, I would only think about my country and my team and do my best.”

Mykolenko, who joined the Toffees from Dynamo Kyiv in January, is in regular contact with his family back at home and it is a source of relief that they are currently safe.

He said: “My parents stay in Kyiv now and we keep in touch with them. My friends and relatives are in different places in the country and we try to keep in touch with them, but it is not always possible.

“But I keep in touch with all of them and thank God they are safe now.”

Mykolenko is still settling into life on Merseyside, a process which has been made a little easier by Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman .

Speaking at his pre-match press conference at he LKS Stadium, the 23-year-old revealed the part the now-injured Coleman had played in making him feel at home during his early days in England.

Asked about the Irishman, he said: “I will tell a short history. On December 31, I met this person on the first day of training.

“New Year’s Eve is for all Ukrainians a really great celebration. I was alone in the hotel and he wrote to me a message, ‘I will always be there for you and if you need some help, just write me and I will be there’.

“For this whole five months, he has always helped me and was there for me. He is a great person and a great captain.”

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov has had to deal with a bug which has swept through the camp and also has doubts over Roman Yaremchuk and Eduard Sobol.





















Nato chief calls for more artillery for Ukraine as Moscow ‘invites’ Aslin appeal

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said further artillery support for Ukraine will be discussed by members on Wednesday, while Russia indicated it would be willing to consider a UK appeal over the fate of two Britons sentenced to death.Mr Stoltenberg told reporters at The Hague: “Ukraine should have more heavy weapons. And Nato allies and partners have provided heavy weapons for a long time, but they are also stepping up.”He added the matter will be addressed on Wednesday in Brussels at the Nato headquarters of the contact group for support to Ukraine, saying: “(Ukrainians) need to be prepped for the long...
POLITICS


Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war in Ukraine, says head of UK’s armed forces

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.Admiral Radakin, who is the UK’s chief of defence staff, said Russia was running out of troops and advanced missiles and would never be able to take over all of Ukraine.Admiral Radakin spoke to the PA news agency...
POLITICS


What the papers say – June 17

The papers at the end of the working week are led by warnings of more inflation pain to come.The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro all lead with the Bank of England warning inflation could reach 11% this year.Friday’s TIMES: “Pain ahead as Britons braced for 11% inflation” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pgrGSTTvHU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 16, 2022The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Inflation to hit 11pc, says Bank of England'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xkbYPPtu86— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 16, 2022Friday’s METRO: “11% Hell Is On The Way” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r56uHnFFv5— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 16, 2022The Daily Mail carries...
WORLD




