ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Opioid Giveback Program: Who Knew They Had a Sense of Humor??

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dF4sr_0g9IyG8T00

Let's try an experiment.

You get paid every two weeks. If, by some miracle, you have a little money left over on day #13 of a pay period (perhaps the $12 Wheat Thin you were planning on having for dinner was on sale for $11). What will you do?

  1. Hang onto the money in case you might need it someday
  2. Give it back to your employer
  3. Donate it to North Korea's nuclear weapons program

OK, I admit it. That is really stupid.

But not as stupid as this:

“The FDA is committed to addressing the opioid crisis on all fronts, including exploring new approaches that have the potential to decrease unnecessary exposure to opioids and prevent new cases of addiction. Prescribing opioids for durations and doses that do not properly match the clinical needs of the patient not only increases the chances for misuse, abuse and overdose, but it also increases the likelihood of unnecessary exposure to unused medications."

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., April 20, 2022

Earth to Carliff: Seriously? Do you really think there are barrels of unused opioid pills sitting around? Because if you do, kindly explain where they came from. Feel free to use the following figures to craft your response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcA1N_0g9IyG8T00

Opioid prescriptions (in MME) have dropped by more than half since 2011 and are now at levels not seen since 2000. So, where'd all those damn pills come from? Source: Pain News Network, Iqvia Institute for Data for Human Data Science

So, would someone who would not blow up a lie detector please explain how further decreasing the non-existent hoards of pills "sitting around" in imaginary medicine cabinets will do anything to mitigate this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FH3Po_0g9IyG8T00

Drug overdose deaths by year. It doesn't look like that reduction in prescriptions isn't working too well, right? Of course, anyone with a working neuron knows that illicit fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine are responsible for almost all drug OD deaths; even when prescription drugs are detected, there are almost always multiple other drugs involved. The red hatched lines indicate when opioid prescriptions began to be slashed (insert). Source: CDC.

The FDA wants to know your thoughts on their initiative to provide postage-paid envelopes to send back the extra pills (that you don't have) in the mail.

Good news: You have until June 21st to send in your comments

Bad news: No one is going to read them.

Should you return the unused opioid pills you don't have?

Let's go back to the exercise I started with.

You get prescribed four Vicodin following knee replacement surgery. But your leg falls off, so you only use two of them. What will you do with the other two pills?

1. Hang onto them in case you might need them someday

2. Send them to the FDA

3. Sell them on the street so you might be able to afford another Wheat Thin

4. Relocate the FDA to North Korea

Should those envelopes go to waste?

This is, of course, a personal decision. I cannot advise you to defy the FDA. Some of you may be out of your mind and want to return the pills. If you're really concerned that your kids might get their hands on pills, fine, send them in. But if you need to go to the ER with a kidney stone or ruptured Achilles and get offered IV Tylenol, you may be kicking yourself.

Our government at work

It is beyond pathetic that when 2,000 people per week are dying of drug overdoses, almost all of which were caused by illegal drugs, while at the same time, pain patients continue to suffer mightily because their physicians have been bullied into undertreating your pain that the FDA is still feeding us BS about prescription drugs being responsible for the "opioid epidemic" (1)

I suggest another awards show – "The Government Oscars," where stupid policies can earn the adulation they deserve.

The envelope, please.

NOTE:

(1) There is no longer a single opioid crisis; there are two: pain patients being denied medications they need to survive and people dying from illegally manufactured fentanyl.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Pain Medicine#Drug Trafficking#Cdc
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
INDIANA STATE
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

4K+
Followers
975
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy