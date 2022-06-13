ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Trish Stratus Again Teases Match With Becky Lynch

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with SportsKeeda, Trish Stratus once again teased a return match against Becky Lynch, suggesting she could take advantage of Lynch’s mental state and win. Here are highlights:. On if she will return to...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Sasha Banks Gets Eye Surgery, Has A New Hairstyle

Sasha Banks has elected to get eye surgery during her time away from WWE, which she did earlier this week. The Newsom Eye clinic posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram yesterday, detailing the process. Banks elected to get photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), which is an alternative of LASIK for athletes. Banks introduced herself by her real name, Mercedes Varnado. She also sported a new hairstyle, which you can spot in the final photo.
WWE
411mania.com

New Report States Sasha Banks Has Been Released By WWE

It appears that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, if a new report is accurate. Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri reported late on Wednesday night that he’s been told Banks is released from the company. He noted that it is not yet clear whether Banks requested the release or if WWE initiated it.
WWE
411mania.com

New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair

UPDATE: A new report by Fightful Select has some more context and on reactions within the company to the investigation into Vince McMahon. The site reports that sources they’ve spoken to suggested that a relationship between Vince McMahon and the woman named in the report by the Wall Street Journal was “suspected” by many within WWE, noting that she was given a significant promotion around the time of WWE’s April 2021 cuts. The woman was reportedly promoted from being John Laurinaitis’ assistant to a “director” role in that spring.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Trish Stratus
411mania.com

First Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on tonight’s episode:. * All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black. * Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

The NXT North American Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Alba Fyre...
WWE
411mania.com

Tyson Fury Teases Exhibition Bouts Against Mike Tyson and the Rock

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain (via Fightful), boxer and one-time WWE wrestler Tyson Fury spoke about his future and teased possible exhibition bouts against Mike Tyson and The Rock. He said: “I’m gonna take some exhibition matches, some ‘not real’ fights that are purely entertainment factor. This is...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Combat#Sportskeeda
411mania.com

Former WWE Producer On Frustration of Getting Ideas Shut Down By Vince McMahon

During a recent livestream on Twitch (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE producer Dan Ryckert spoke about his frustrations with pitching stories to Vince McMahon only to get shot down. He said: “There was a lot of pitching, a lot of brainstorming. It was tough because it’s like how many times...
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Launches New Impact Plus Series ‘Outside the Ropes’

Impact Wrestling has announced the launch of a new series, Outside the Ropes with Tom Hannifan, which will be on Impact Plus. The first episode, an interview with Trey Miguel, is available now on Youtube. NEW SERIES DEBUTS WEDNESDAY | IMPACT Wrestling presents OUTSIDE THE ROPES With Tom Hannifan. It...
WWE
411mania.com

Superstar Returns to the Ring at WWE Main Event Tapings (Spoilers)

– Previously injured WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin was back in action for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before last night’s edition of Raw. Benjamin was in action against Akira Tozawa. As previously reported, Shelton Benjamin had been sidelined since April due to an undisclosed injury. You can...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News

The report that WWE’s Board is investigating Vince McMahon over an alleged $3 million hush payment is the news of the day and wrestling stars including Maria Kanellis, Vince Russo, and more have reacted. As noted earlier, the Board of Directors is investigating McMahon over a payment he made to a former employee that he allegedly had an affair with, and the investigation has reportedly uncovered older NDAs that involve claims of misconduct made by former WWE employees against McMahon and John Laurinaitis.
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Cruise Reveals There Were Talks About Women’s Tag Team Titles in ROH Before Tony Khan Purchase

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former ROH announcer Bobby Cruise discussed working with Maria Kanellis for the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Cruise also revealed that ROH was working on putting together an ROH women’s tag team division and tag team titles later in 2022. However, things didn’t pan out after ROH went on hiatus and was later purchased by Tony Khan. He stated the following (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn Insider Trading

A rumor is currently circulating online about WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn. The rumor suggests he has been involved with insider trading recently, selling WWE stock while a member of the WWE Board of Directors and at the same time the Board has launched an investigation into the Vince McMahon.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced several matches on this week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, as follows:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale. * Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish. * Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley.
WWE
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Timeslot For Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Maria Kanellis gave some more details on the upcoming debut of Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV. She said: “We’re going to start airing Women’s Wrestling Army every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on Pro Wrestling TV. You can get that for free. You can watch our show, but you can also be a superfan. It’s on a platform called Brand Army, which is very similar to Patreon. You go on there because you’re a superfan of the artist or the show and when you join, you get exclusive content, but you also get our show. Every month, we’re putting out our show, they are one hour shows, they have storylines, interviews, sit-down interviews, all the same things as a regular wrestling show, plus the added content on top of it. We have documentary footage as well.“
WWE
411mania.com

Complete List Of 20 Security Guards Who Faced Wardlow On AEW Dynamite

The identities of all 20 “security guards” who faced Wardlow on AEW Dynamite have been revealed, courtesy of Twitter user @AEWEnhance. The full list is as follows:. * Marcus Muncherson (fka Eli Rossi) * Merc/Graham Bell. * Niles Plonk/Kraig Keesaman. * Anaya. * Jay Marston. * Darren Moats.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy