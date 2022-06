As storm damage assessments continue in Riley County, loss at the Public Works shops is now estimated at $2.7 million. A release from the county Tuesday stated an outbuilding that sheltered vehicles and equipment for the Noxious Weed Division sustained the most damage. Seven large garage doors on the Fleet Maintenance Shop were also significantly damaged, with losses totaling an estimated $451,000. Several downed power lines caused the main entrance driveway to be closed temporarily, but that has since been cleared and the public can now access offices from Tuttle Creek Blvd. Most operations were expected to be back to normal by today (Wednesday).

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO