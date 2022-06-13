UPDATE: Portage Road total closures in Kalamazoo extended through Friday, June 17

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
COOPER TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The fire marshal is still working to determine the exact cause of the blaze, but dozens of people were displaced after a large apartment fire in Kalamazoo County Thursday evening. No residents were hurt in the blaze at the Cooper’s Landing Apartments in...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- West Paterson Street will close between North Rose Street and North Church Street on Friday June 17, through Saturday, June 18, for lead service line removal, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and are permitted for use by bicycles. Motor vehicle traffic...
I love it when people ask questions like this on social media. On Kalamazoo's Reddit page, u/KalamazooGuy269 asked the very vital question,. Hey Kalamazoo... Where do you set your thermostat? Now that we are facing some serious heat, I was just curious as to where you put your thermostat during these hot days, provided you have central air. Don't lie, tell the truth. Right now I set mine at 79 degrees.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — When brothers Temo and Artemio Perez opened D’Nicio’s Parlour in 2007 west of Kalamazoo, they knew they were taking a gamble. “The economy was bad in 2007,” Temo Perez said. “A lot of people said, ‘don’t do it’ because of the economy. Everything in life is just a gamble, though. You just have to try and find out what works.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a camper trailer that closed westbound I-96 Thursday. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. A semi-truck was traveling westbound when the driver adjusted his radio. Police say the distraction caused him to not see congested traffic in front of him.
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Quick action by the Battle Creek Fire Department is being credited for saving four nearby homes after a garage went up in flames early Thursday morning. The detached two car garage at 712 Riverside Drive was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — People are scrambling to save artifacts at the Van Buren County Historical Museum near Hartford after the building lost a large portion of its roof during Monday's storms. The storms completely tore off the roof over the front part of the building, exposing wooden...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A truck ran a red light, colliding with a sedan before crashing into a utility pole and knocking out power Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Behind the wheel of a silver Ford pickup, a 52-year-old Grandville man ran a red light southbound...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were injured Wednesday, June 15, in a collision when a driver failed to stop for a red light, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 5:43 a.m. at 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township. A 22-year-old White Cloud...
Two affordable housing developments in Grand Rapids and another each in Wyoming and rural Barry County secured Low Income Housing Tax Credits in the latest round of awards for the key development funding mechanism. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) on Wednesday announced a total of $13 million in...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I wish I could have attended a one-room schoolhouse when I was a kid. But nope, I was enrolled right from Kindergarten into a brand new elementary school. Looking at some of Michigan's old one-roomers, I wish I had that memory to look back on, whether it was fun or miserable...I would've been satisfied to just have the experience.
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A west Michigan woman is struggling to get answers after the Meijer on 28th Street in Cascade Township charged her 23 times for a planter. Casey DeBruyn used the credit option on her Chase debit card for the $68 purchase and has so far only been refunded for three of the charges.
Comments / 0