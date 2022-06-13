ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla , who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.

The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUu25_0g9IxDWV00

On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver shoes.

The Queen did not take part in the traditional procession of Garter Knights and Ladies through the grounds of the Berkshire castle.

Given her ongoing mobility issues, the decision was expected and in past years she has travelled by car to the place of worship.

She did attend the behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

It is the first time the Queen has been pictured since the four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBrWv_0g9IxDWV00

This year’s Garter Day was beset by an internal struggle after the disgraced Duke of York was forced to remain out of sight during the procession after a “family decision” was taken to limit his appearance to the lunch and investiture ceremony.

Camilla was in the procession for the first time having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was also appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry as a Knight Companion and the honour prompted a noisy protest outside the castle walls by around 100 Stop the War activists who at one point chanted “Tony Blair war criminal”.

Comments / 18

Wilma Dear
3d ago

if anyone should be held back is Camilla. she is an adulterous and does not deserve anything that Prince Harry can't have. she doesn't deserve to be identified as a queen. what she did to Diana should disqualify her from anything.

Reply(3)
3
Sunshine
3d ago

The Queen is tired and misses Phillip.

Reply(5)
17
Related
Hello Magazine

What the Queen really told Prince Louis on the balcony

The Queen enjoyed some heart-warming moments with her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they joined her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time on Thursday. Trooping the Colour culminated in a spectacular flypast which kept the younger members of her family fascinated, and the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Reportedly Shares Same Opinion As Father Prince Philip About Meghan Markle; What Did They Say About Prince Harry's Wife?

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne and late husband, Prince Philip, reportedly shared the same opinion about Meghan Markle. If it were up to the father and daughter, Prince Harry would not marry the former Suits actress. Princess Anne Sees Straight Through Meghan Markle Like Dad Prince Philip. TV psychic Deborah...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#St George#British Royal Family#Uk#The Duchess Of Cornwall
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Weren't At Lilibet’s First Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet Diana just turned 1 year old over the weekend and many of her royal family members celebrated her birthday (including her namesake Queen Elizabeth II who she officially met!) While Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their niece a birthday message on social media, they did not visit her on her special day and instead headed to Wales with their children.
WORLD
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy