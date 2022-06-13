ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsche Unveils a Patriotic 911 GTS Cabriolet to Celebrate 70 Years in the US

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yrqs5_0g9Ix8C700

Click here to read the full article.

Porsche has been in the US for 70 years. And to mark that milestone, the German automaker has just unveiled a limited-edition 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. The patriotic-themed variant is based on the first car the marque made specifically for the US—the aptly named 356 America Roadster.

The company’s automobiles first started popping up here in 1950, thanks to New York-based importer Max Hoffman. Although the Porsches proved to be a hit with his clientele, Hoffman urged the brand to bring over a lighter and less expensive model that he was sure would sell even better. That car would be the 356 America, which arrived here in 1953. Only 16 examples of the stripped-down convertible were ever built, but it would serve as the catalyst for one of Porsche’s best-known vehicles, the 356 Speedster. It would also serve, decades later, as the inspiration for the 964-generation 911 America Roadster, which was released in 1992 and 1993.

All three America models share common elements: They only come as cabriolets, have manual gearboxes and are rear-wheel-drive. The newest version, which was designed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, is finished in a coat of Azure Blue 356 and has an all-black windshield frame, two touches that nod to the original.

There are some new details, too. These include red and white stripes on the sides with the word “America” emblazoned on them, as well as white “911 Carrera” and red “GTS” badges on its rear. The most striking new flourish, though, is the tri-finished RS Spyder wheels, each of which has a silver face, white spokes and red outer pinstripe.

The cabin is a little more streamlined. Everything, from the steering wheel to the gear shifter to the seats, is covered in black leather. The only flashes of color are red and white contrast stitching on the dashboard, center console and seats, as well as red seatbelts for the rear bench. The doorsills also have an illuminated plate commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 356 America. If you prefer a little more color, there’s an “extended interior package” that adds even more red.

The rest of the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet has been left alone. That includes a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six that can pump out 473 hp and 420 ft lbs of torque. That’s makes it exponentially more powerful than the 356 America, which had a flat-four that produced just 70 hp. Performance upgrades like rear-axle steering and carbon-ceramic brakes are available.

The 2023 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America will be available later this year. Supply will be limited to just 115 example for North America, 100 of which will be reserved for Americans, with 15 for Canadians. The patriotic convertible will start at $186,370, about $35,520 more than the standard convertible.

Check out more photos of the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELCyF_0g9Ix8C700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2KFY_0g9Ix8C700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXDfs_0g9Ix8C700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lO1MP_0g9Ix8C700 More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Bugatti Just Delivered the First 1,600 HP Centodieci, and It’s the Best-Looking Car You’ll See Today

Click here to read the full article. It’s taken three years and thousands of miles of testing, but the ultra-limited Bugatti Centodieci is finally here. Examples of the French marque’s latest “few-off” model are finally beginning to roll off the line at its Molshiem production facility, the brand announced on Tuesday. And the first of the one-of-10 hypercars has even been delivered to its very lucky owner. With the exception of the occasional jaw-dropping one-off, Bugattis don’t get much more exclusive than the Centodieci, which was first announced in 2019 as part of the automaker’s 110th anniversary celebrations. Built on the bones...
RETAIL
Robb Report

First Drive: BMW’s New M4 Competition Convertible Is Powerful, Poised and Agile

Click here to read the full article. In the world of endangered species, the highly strung, high-performance four-seat drop-top is right up there with white rhinos and snow leopards as far as car enthusiasts are concerned. This makes BMW‘s latest 503 hp M4 Competition xDrive Convertible all the more covetable. The model variant is a rather rare beast. Only available in hardcore Competition spec, and only with the xDrive all-wheel-drive configuration and eight-speed automatic transmission (there’s no manual, so don’t ask), this M car will be offered in teeny numbers. Considering all of that, and after spending time behind the wheel,...
CARS
Robb Report

Michelin’s First Guide to Florida Is Here. Here Are the 15 Restaurants Receiving Stars.

Click here to read the full article. Florida’s bid for a Michelin Guide has paid off—quite literally. After the Sunshine State’s tourism board paid $150,000 for the Michelin Guide to come and rate its restaurants, 15 Florida spots are now the lucky recipients of coveted Michelin stars. Michelin released its new ratings on Thursday, bringing the tire company-turned-gastronomic guide to a fifth American locale (joining California, Chicago, Washington, DC and New York). In all, there are now four one-star restaurants in Orlando, 10 one-star restaurants in Miami and one two-star restaurant in Miami. The highest honors went to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon...
FLORIDA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Maybach SL Concept Teased As Flashy Bentley Rival

As an extension of the Mercedes-Benz brand, Maybach serves as a legitimate alternative to the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce. The Maybach S sedan and Maybach GLS SUV are both magnificent vehicles that expertly isolate their occupants from the annoyances of the outside world in a cocoon of utter luxury. A few days ago, the limited Concept Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture sedan was revealed as an even more style-conscious version of the regular Maybach sedan. But with only a sedan and SUV in its current portfolio, is there room for the Maybach brand to diversify into other segments? According to a new teaser from Merc's Chief Design Officer, the answer is yes.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gts#Travel Trailers#Automobile#Cabriolet#Vehicles#Porsche Unveils#German#Porsches
Motor1.com

Chevy Corvette Faces 911, Audi R8 In A Lopsided RWD Drag Race

On this week's drag race, courtesy of the UK's Carwow, it's a battle between three unlikely contenders at the line. The Chevrolet Corvette visits the other side of the pond to face two German nameplates: the Porsche 911 and Audi R8. The only thing common among these three cars is that their power plants all power the rear wheels only.
CARS
motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan STO gets Novitec makeover with lots of carbon

Lamborghini made a race car for the road in 2020 when it launched the Huracan STO. The track-focused, road-legal supercar received extensive modifications that made it lighter and more aerodynamic. Novitec is tweaking that design with a new body kit and other upgrades for the radical-looking supercar. Novitec uses an...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Bob Saget’s Former Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $7.8 Million

Click here to read the full article. Bob Saget may be known for a certain full house in San Francisco, but it’s the Hollywood great’s LA estate that could now be yours. Located in the tony neighborhood of Brentwood, the 6,600-square-foot property was purchased by the late actor-comedian for $2.9 million in 2003, according to Adam Saget of Compass. Coincidentally, the listing agent is also the nephew of the Full House star. Originally built in the 1960s, the two-story home was treated to a full renovation in the late 2000s just before Saget moved in with his three daughters. The former America’s...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $20.5 Million New England Estate Has 400-Feet of Private Beach With a Cabana

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...
BEVERLY, MA
Robb Report

Tonke Just Turned the All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Into a Luxury Camper

Click here to read the full article. Tonke is getting Mercedes-Benz’s first all-electric van ready for the campground. The Dutch RV outfit has just unveiled its first battery-powered camper van, which is based on the German marque’s EQV. The new model will be offered in two different variants—Touring and Adventure—which can be used for either lengthy road trips or shorter weekend getaways. It may not be as ubiquitous as the Sprinter—which is the base for many of the best campers currently on the market—but the EQV lends itself quite naturally to the conversion. The mid-size model offers room for eight in its...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Flying Spur S goes for darker take on the luxury sedan

Following the launch of the Bentley Bentayga S, Continental GT S, and Continental GTC S, Bentley on Monday announced an "S" version of the 2023 Flying Spur sedan. Set to make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur S gets similar upgrades to the other Bentley S models. That means the focus is mainly on cosmetic changes, including darkened exterior trim.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

IWC Made a Pilot’s Watch Just for Owners of the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar

Click here to read the full article. Lovers of German and Swiss engineering now have a watch of their very own. IWC has teamed up with Mercedes-AMG for a new variant of its famed Big Pilot’s Watch called the Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition “AMG One Owners.” The special timepiece will only be made available to members of an exclusive group—the 275 owners of the One hypercar. IWC and the German automaker’s performance sub-brand go way back. The Swiss watchmaker has been an “official engineering partner” of the AMG Petronas Formula One team dating back to 2013, and its star driver, Lewis Hamilton, has...
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: The Penthouses and Sky Villas at the St. Regis Miami Are Now up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. If living high above the treetops is your sort of thing, the new St. Regis Residences Miami might be exactly what you’re looking for. The project, which consists of two towers, the Astor and the William, features penthouses and sky villas perfect for those seeking literal high-end accommodations. And Robb Report has been given an exclusive first look at the new renderings for the premium residences. Although 183 units total are up for sale in the 46-story William tower, which should be completed in 2026, the penthouses and sky villas are the true showstoppers....
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This New 120-Foot Superyacht Has an Owner’s Suite With Its Own Lounge

Click here to read the full article. If you’re on the hunt for a brand-new superyacht, but want to avoid all the rigmarole of a build, Camper and Nicholsons International has one very striking solution. The yacht purveyor has just listed a 120-footer that was only launched by the Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar brand last May. Christened Lucy, the vessel is the fourth hull from the yard’s popular EVO 120 series and offers all the elegance of its predecessors. Penned by the Nuovi Cantieri Apuania, the tri-decker reportedly takes cues from automotive design and features a sleek, sporty superstructure forged entirely from...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Grand 378-Foot Superyacht Is Like a 5-Star Resort on the Water

Click here to read the full article. The fastest way to get the measure of any bespoke superyacht is to sneak a peek at the beach club. With a mosaic spa, bamboo-walled treatment rooms, hammam, sauna and drop-down sea terrace, 378-foot Ahpo brings a serious A game to its stern area. Pair that with four pools, a split owner’s suite and perhaps the most impressive gym on any recent yacht launch, and you’ll have a good idea why Lürssen’s new build will be one of the most popular boats for charter this summer. Of course, the owners will be using...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Here Are the 50 Best Bars in North America for 2022, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. After being named the 34th best bar in the world last year, New York’s Attaboy took home the top honor on the 2022 list of the 50 best bars in North America. On Tuesday evening, the inaugural ranking of North America’s 50 Best Bars was announced at a ceremony in New York. The list was compiled by William Reed, which also publishes The World’s 50 Best Bars and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, among other industry rankings. In all, the new list features 29 bars in the US, 11 in Mexico, eight in Canada...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy