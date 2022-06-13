ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston shared about the Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp run through the PARD department. Come train with an NFL superstar, Kwon Alexander , on June 25th at the Anniston Youth Sports Complex! This event is Free to any youth who would like to attend on the day of the event (even if online registration appears full)! In addition, there will be free food, drinks, and giveaways for all! So, strap up those shoulder pads, and tighten those gloves for an AllPro experience!

745 Summerall Gate Rd, Anniston, AL 36205 June 25, 2022 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Next Chapter

Jacksonville, AL – Phillips announces on social media he’s leaving Jacksonville after one season for Link Academy in Missouri to prep him for Tennessee. Cade Phillips talked in his Tennessee commitment announcement about the possibility of leaving Jacksonville for a high-powered prep basketball program that could elevate his game and get him ready for the next level.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy