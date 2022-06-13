Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston shared about the Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp run through the PARD department. Come train with an NFL superstar, Kwon Alexander , on June 25th at the Anniston Youth Sports Complex! This event is Free to any youth who would like to attend on the day of the event (even if online registration appears full)! In addition, there will be free food, drinks, and giveaways for all! So, strap up those shoulder pads, and tighten those gloves for an AllPro experience!

745 Summerall Gate Rd, Anniston, AL 36205 June 25, 2022 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM