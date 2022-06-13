JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals If He’d Be Open to Steelers Return

The former Pittsburgh receiver signed with Kansas City as a free agent earlier in the offseason.

After departing from the Steelers in free agency earlier in the offseason for a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs , wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said that he could envision himself returning to Pittsburgh in the future.

“I could see myself back here,” Smith-Schuster said at a fundraiser event in Pittsburgh over the weekend, per ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith .

“Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me. It was just very important. It was huge to come back [for his charity fundraiser]. I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn’t have time to say bye to the fans. What we’re doing today is really cool,” Smith-Schuster said.

Smith-Schuster figures to be a major factor in the Chiefs offense after speedster Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins in the offseason. Smith-Schuster will be expected to come into the fold and contribute immediately.

Smith-Schuster spent five seasons with the Steelers, as he hauled in 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. He only played in five games for Pittsburgh last season, as he suffered a serious shoulder injury that held him out of the lineup.

As a result, it was his worst statistical season of his career. He caught just 15 passes for 129 yards, and failed to record a touchdown reception.

